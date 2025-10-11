Pokemon GO Reuniclus best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

Knowing about the Pokemon GO Reuniclus best moveset will help you get the best possible value out of the creature, which unfortunately will still not be much. The creature was released a while back and is getting its Community Day on October 12, 2025. Reuniclus can be obtained by evolving Solosis into Duosion using 25 Candy and then feeding Duosion 100 Candy.
This article cvoers the best moveset for Reuniclus in Pokemon GO. It also delves into the creature's PvP and PvE utility as well as the best creatures to counter it.
Pokemon GO Reuniclus best moveset
Pokemon GO Reuniclus best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Charm
- Charged Attack: Psyshock and Shadow Ball
Pokemon GO Reuniclus best PvE moveset
- Fast Attack: Zen Headbutt
- Charged Attack: Future Sight
Is Reuniclus good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
No, Reuniclus is not good in either PvP or PvE arenas of Pokemon GO. In the former, it lacks bulk and a decent Fast Attack. Even the addition of Charm, which in itself is a very strong attack, doesn't do anything to help Reuniclus's case.
As a Gym and raid Attacker, Reuniclus is not good either. It is outclassed by a bunch of powerful Megas, Legendaries, and even regular creatures like Metagross, Espeon, Exeggutor, and more.
Pokemon GO Reuniclus: Stats and moves
- Type: Psychic
- Attack: 214
- Defense: 148
- Stamina: 242
- Max CP: 3,309
- Fast Attacks: Hidden Power, Zen Headbutt, Charm (Community Day move)
- Charged Attacks: Psyshock, Shadow Ball, Thunder, and Future Sight
Reuniclus strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO
Weakness
- Ghost
- Dark
Resistance
- Fighting
- Psychic
Best counters to Reuniclus in Pokemon GO
Great League counters: Forretress, Clodsire, Corviknight, Empoleon, Talonflame, Charjabug
Ultra League counters: Galarian Weezing, Shadow Nidoqueen, Skeledirge, Empoleon, Jellicent, Crustle
