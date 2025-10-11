  • home icon
Pokemon GO Reuniclus best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Oct 11, 2025 18:26 GMT
Pokemon GO Reuniclus best moveset
Pokemon GO Reuniclus PvP and PvE guide (Image via TPC)

Knowing about the Pokemon GO Reuniclus best moveset will help you get the best possible value out of the creature, which unfortunately will still not be much. The creature was released a while back and is getting its Community Day on October 12, 2025. Reuniclus can be obtained by evolving Solosis into Duosion using 25 Candy and then feeding Duosion 100 Candy.

This article cvoers the best moveset for Reuniclus in Pokemon GO. It also delves into the creature's PvP and PvE utility as well as the best creatures to counter it.

Pokemon GO Reuniclus best moveset

Reuniclus in the anime (Image via TPC)
Reuniclus in the anime (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Reuniclus best PvP moveset

  • Fast Attack: Charm
  • Charged Attack: Psyshock and Shadow Ball

Pokemon GO Reuniclus best PvE moveset

  • Fast Attack: Zen Headbutt
  • Charged Attack: Future Sight

Is Reuniclus good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

No, Reuniclus is not good in either PvP or PvE arenas of Pokemon GO. In the former, it lacks bulk and a decent Fast Attack. Even the addition of Charm, which in itself is a very strong attack, doesn't do anything to help Reuniclus's case.

As a Gym and raid Attacker, Reuniclus is not good either. It is outclassed by a bunch of powerful Megas, Legendaries, and even regular creatures like Metagross, Espeon, Exeggutor, and more.

Pokemon GO Reuniclus: Stats and moves

  • Type: Psychic
  • Attack: 214
  • Defense: 148
  • Stamina: 242
  • Max CP: 3,309
  • Fast Attacks: Hidden Power, Zen Headbutt, Charm (Community Day move)
  • Charged Attacks: Psyshock, Shadow Ball, Thunder, and Future Sight

Reuniclus strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Weakness

  • Ghost
  • Dark

Resistance

  • Fighting
  • Psychic

Best counters to Reuniclus in Pokemon GO

Great League counters: Forretress, Clodsire, Corviknight, Empoleon, Talonflame, Charjabug

Ultra League counters: Galarian Weezing, Shadow Nidoqueen, Skeledirge, Empoleon, Jellicent, Crustle

PvE counters:

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Dawn Wings NecrozmaShadow Claw
Moongeist Beam
Mega GengarLickShadow Ball
Mega BanetteShadow ClawShadow Ball
Shadow ChandelureHexShadow Ball
LunalaShadow ClawShadow Ball
GholdengoHexShadow Ball
Origin Forme GiratinaShadow ClawShadow Force
DragapultAstonishShadow Ball
Mega/Shadow/Regular TyranitarBiteBrutal Swing
Mega AbsolSnarlBrutal Swing
Mega HoundoomSnarlFoul Play
Shadow WeavileSnarlFoul Play
HydreigonBiteBrutal Swing
DarkraiSnarlShadow Ball
Mega GyaradosBiteCrunch
IncineroarSnarlDarkest Lariat
YveltalSnarlDark Pulse
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

