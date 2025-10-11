Pokemon GO Reuniclus best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

Knowing about the Pokemon GO Reuniclus best moveset will help you get the best possible value out of the creature, which unfortunately will still not be much. The creature was released a while back and is getting its Community Day on October 12, 2025. Reuniclus can be obtained by evolving Solosis into Duosion using 25 Candy and then feeding Duosion 100 Candy.

Ad

This article cvoers the best moveset for Reuniclus in Pokemon GO. It also delves into the creature's PvP and PvE utility as well as the best creatures to counter it.

Pokemon GO Reuniclus best moveset

Reuniclus in the anime (Image via TPC)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Pokemon GO Reuniclus best PvP moveset

Ad

Trending

Fast Attack: Charm

Charm Charged Attack: Psyshock and Shadow Ball

Pokemon GO Reuniclus best PvE moveset

Fast Attack: Zen Headbutt

Zen Headbutt Charged Attack: Future Sight

Also read: Is Reuniclus with Charm good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Is Reuniclus good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

No, Reuniclus is not good in either PvP or PvE arenas of Pokemon GO. In the former, it lacks bulk and a decent Fast Attack. Even the addition of Charm, which in itself is a very strong attack, doesn't do anything to help Reuniclus's case.

Ad

As a Gym and raid Attacker, Reuniclus is not good either. It is outclassed by a bunch of powerful Megas, Legendaries, and even regular creatures like Metagross, Espeon, Exeggutor, and more.

Pokemon GO Reuniclus: Stats and moves

Type: Psychic

Psychic Attack: 214

214 Defense: 148

148 Stamina: 242

242 Max CP: 3,309

3,309 Fast Attacks: Hidden Power, Zen Headbutt, Charm (Community Day move)

Hidden Power, Zen Headbutt, Charm (Community Day move) Charged Attacks: Psyshock, Shadow Ball, Thunder, and Future Sight

Reuniclus strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Weakness

Ad

Ghost

Dark

Resistance

Fighting

Psychic

Also read: Pokemon GO shiny odds

Best counters to Reuniclus in Pokemon GO

Great League counters: Forretress, Clodsire, Corviknight, Empoleon, Talonflame, Charjabug

Ultra League counters: Galarian Weezing, Shadow Nidoqueen, Skeledirge, Empoleon, Jellicent, Crustle

Also read: Pokemon GO Solosis Community Day PvP and PvE analysis

PvE counters:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Dawn Wings Necrozma Shadow Claw Moongeist Beam Mega Gengar Lick Shadow Ball Mega Banette Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Shadow Chandelure Hex Shadow Ball Lunala Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Gholdengo Hex Shadow Ball Origin Forme Giratina Shadow Claw Shadow Force Dragapult Astonish Shadow Ball Mega/Shadow/Regular Tyranitar Bite Brutal Swing Mega Absol Snarl Brutal Swing Mega Houndoom Snarl Foul Play Shadow Weavile Snarl Foul Play Hydreigon Bite Brutal Swing Darkrai Snarl Shadow Ball Mega Gyarados Bite Crunch Incineroar Snarl Darkest Lariat Yveltal Snarl Dark Pulse

Ad

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨