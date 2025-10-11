  • home icon
Pokemon GO Solosis Community Day PvP and PvE analysis

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Oct 11, 2025 17:58 GMT
Pokemon GO Solosis Community Day PvP and PvE analysis
The Solosis evolution family (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Solosis Community Day takes place from 2 pm to 5 pm local time on October 12, 2025. This is the second event of its kind in the Tales of Transformation season. Solosis's shiny form had already been released, but its appearance rate will be boosted significantly during this event. Additionally, Reuniclus will be able to learn Charm for the first time.

This article provides a breakdown of the PvP and PvE-related connotations of the Pokemon GO Solosis Community Day.

Is the Pokemon GO Solosis Community Day worth playing?

While Reuniclus with Charm is useless, the bonuses make the event worth playing for all PvP and PvE enthusiasts. For every creature you catch during the three hours of the event, you will get 2x XP, 2x Candy, and, most importantly, 3x Stardust.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Since Stardust is one of the most used resources in the title, being required for powering up Pocket Monsters and unlocking new moves, you should definitely grind out the event with active Star Pieces.

Best IVs to look for in Solosis Community Day in Pokemon GO

10 best IV spreads for Reuniclus for the Great League

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
119149821515100.000%125.794.91491778647
219149521514100.000%125.794.91491778647
319.515000101599.884%126.293.21511776588
419.514970101499.884%126.293.21511776588
519.514990111399.851%126.293.71501775993
61914983141499.847%126.394.31491775919
719.514980121199.809%126.294.31491775248
81914993151399.789%126.394.91481774889
919.514990131099.759%126.294.91481774354
1019.51496013999.759%126.294.91481774354
10 best IV spreads for Reuniclus for the Ultra League

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
134.5250001314100.000%162.3122.11943846820
23424960151499.940%161.7123.11933844509
33424930141599.841%161.7122.41943840721
43425001141499.791%162.4122.41933838778
53424971131599.689%162.4121.61943834849
634.524960151099.677%162.3123.61913834380
733.524931151599.623%161.8122.61933832311
834.524980141299.584%162.3122.81923830809
933.525002151499.568%162.5122.61923830187
1034.525001141099.528%163.1122.81913828664
100% IV Solosis to look for during Pokemon GO October Community Day

The following are the Hundo Solosis CPs:

LevelHundo CP
119 CP
260 CP
3101 CP
4143 CP
5184 CP
6225 CP
7267 CP
8308 CP
9349 CP
10390 CP
11430 CP
12469 CP
13508 CP
14547 CP
15586 CP
16625 CP
17664 CP
18703 CP
19742 CP
20781 CP
21820 CP
22859 CP
23898 CP
24937 CP
25977 CP
261016 CP
271055 CP
281094 CP
291133 CP
301172 CP
311192 CP
321211 CP
331231 CP
341250 CP
351270 CP
361289 CP
371309 CP
381328 CP
391348 CP
401367 CP
411385 CP
421402 CP
431420 CP
441437 CP
451455 CP
461473 CP
471491 CP
481509 CP
491528 CP
501546 CP
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

