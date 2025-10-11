Pokemon GO Solosis Community Day PvP and PvE analysis

Pokemon GO Solosis Community Day takes place from 2 pm to 5 pm local time on October 12, 2025. This is the second event of its kind in the Tales of Transformation season. Solosis's shiny form had already been released, but its appearance rate will be boosted significantly during this event. Additionally, Reuniclus will be able to learn Charm for the first time.This article provides a breakdown of the PvP and PvE-related connotations of the Pokemon GO Solosis Community Day.Is the Pokemon GO Solosis Community Day worth playing?While Reuniclus with Charm is useless, the bonuses make the event worth playing for all PvP and PvE enthusiasts. For every creature you catch during the three hours of the event, you will get 2x XP, 2x Candy, and, most importantly, 3x Stardust.Since Stardust is one of the most used resources in the title, being required for powering up Pocket Monsters and unlocking new moves, you should definitely grind out the event with active Star Pieces.Best IVs to look for in Solosis Community Day in Pokemon GO10 best IV spreads for Reuniclus for the Great League#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod119149821515100.000%125.794.91491778647219149521514100.000%125.794.91491778647319.515000101599.884%126.293.21511776588419.514970101499.884%126.293.21511776588519.514990111399.851%126.293.7150177599361914983141499.847%126.394.31491775919719.514980121199.809%126.294.3149177524881914993151399.789%126.394.91481774889919.514990131099.759%126.294.914817743541019.51496013999.759%126.294.91481774354Also read: Complete Applin evolution guide10 best IV spreads for Reuniclus for the Ultra League#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod134.5250001314100.000%162.3122.1194384682023424960151499.940%161.7123.1193384450933424930141599.841%161.7122.4194384072143425001141499.791%162.4122.4193383877853424971131599.689%162.4121.61943834849634.524960151099.677%162.3123.61913834380733.524931151599.623%161.8122.61933832311834.524980141299.584%162.3122.81923830809933.525002151499.568%162.5122.619238301871034.525001141099.528%163.1122.81913828664100% IV Solosis to look for during Pokemon GO October Community DayThe following are the Hundo Solosis CPs:LevelHundo CP119 CP260 CP3101 CP4143 CP5184 CP6225 CP7267 CP8308 CP9349 CP10390 CP11430 CP12469 CP13508 CP14547 CP15586 CP16625 CP17664 CP18703 CP19742 CP20781 CP21820 CP22859 CP23898 CP24937 CP25977 CP261016 CP271055 CP281094 CP291133 CP301172 CP311192 CP321211 CP331231 CP341250 CP351270 CP361289 CP371309 CP381328 CP391348 CP401367 CP411385 CP421402 CP431420 CP441437 CP451455 CP461473 CP471491 CP481509 CP491528 CP501546 CPAlso read: Pokemon GO shiny oddsCheck out our other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy Evolution Adventure Together guideBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni countersTeam GO Rocket Grunts