Pokemon GO's Pokedex gets new features, Redditors discuss possibilities and limitations

Niantic has introduced a new feature in Pokemon GO, allowing players to receive notifications when a specific Pokemon from their Pokedex spawns nearby. This addition aims to enhance the gameplay experience by providing a more targeted approach to finding desired Pokemon. The feature caught a lot of attention and was discussed in a Reddit post highlighted by u/Fillain:

Ad

"Nearby Pokemon Alerts added via new Pokedex"

Ad

Trending

However, the feature comes with a limitation: players can only track one Pokemon at a time. Reddit u/lxpb highlighted this, leading to strategic discussions in the Pokemon GO community about how to best utilize this function:

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

"Strategies for the new dex alerts"

Ad

The new feature has quickly sparked debates on Reddit about its practicality and limitations. While many players see it as a valuable quality-of-life improvement, others find the single-tracked Pokemon limit a point of concern. Reddit users have weighed in with their perspectives, suggesting various strategies and discussing the trade-offs that come with the feature.

Reddit user u/aznknight613 described the new feature as:

"Actual useful quality of life feature."

Ad

Many players agreed that the ability to track a specific Pokemon would save time and effort, especially for those hunting rare spawns.

On the other hand, u/tkcom pointed out that this feature could greatly benefit players hunting region-exclusive Pokemon:

"This is massive for regional hunt. No more wild goose chase or keeping something hard to find as a shadow on an account."

According to them, the feature eliminates the "wild goose chase" often experienced when trying to find certain hard-to-catch species.

Ad

u/FPG_Matthew brought an interesting perspective by suggesting that players who frequently play with friends, family, or partners could strategize by setting alerts for different Pokemon:

"If you play consistently with a specific friend, partner, or family member, you can each set an alert for a different species that you both need, for whenever that is relevant. Even more so if a bigger group"

Ad

This approach highlights the cooperative potential of the feature, making group play more rewarding.

Meanwhile, u/Tarcanus provided a practical use-case from a shiny hunter’s perspective.

Comment byu/lxpb from discussion inTheSilphRoad Expand Post

Ad

This shows that the feature's value is highly situational, depending on individual player goals and event timelines.

Also read: Pokemon GO: How to maximize the number of free Raikou Max Battles during its debut weekend

Strategic implications of the new Pokemon GO Pokedex alert

The new Pokedex alert feature (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The addition of the Pokedex alert feature opens up new strategic layers in Pokemon GO. Players must now carefully consider which Pokemon they should prioritize for alerts, as tracking common Pokemon might flood their nearby notifications and extremely rare Pokemon might result in long stretches without any alerts.

Ad

This decision-making process adds another layer of depth to gameplay, especially for those who hunt specific Pokemon to complete their collections or shiny hunting.

The single-tracked Pokemon limit also encourages players to think creatively. For instance, players could rotate their tracked Pokemon based on upcoming events or seasons. If a new event heavily boosts the spawn rate of certain Pokemon, it might be beneficial to shift the alert to a different rare species. This constant adaptation based on in-game changes adds a strategic element to the gameplay that previously did not exist.

Ad

Moreover, the feature could significantly impact regional Pokemon hunts. Players traveling to different regions can now utilize the alert feature to maximize their chances of finding region-specific Pokemon. This could also lead to higher success rates in completing regional Pokedex entries.

Also read: Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour schedule (March 2025)

In Pokemon GO, the newly introduced Pokedex alert feature has brought a new approach to the game by allowing players to choose which Pokemon to encounter. While the restriction of encountering only one Pokemon at a time is indeed a problem, it encourages players to plan carefully and strategically.

Ad

The community response has shown that some consider it a game-changing quality of life feature while others believe it requires careful and thought-out utilization to optimize the benefits.

As later events and updates are rolled out, it will be interesting to see how players modify their strategies to take full advantage of this feature.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨