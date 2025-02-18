Pokemon GO Scattered to the Winds: Date, time, event bonuses, and more

Pokemon GO Scattered to the Winds sees the shiny debuts of Scatterbug, Spewpa, and Vivillon. The occasion also has a paid Timed Research with rewards such as Stardust, Rare Candies, unique avatar pose, and pocket monster encounters.

We have gathered all the information regarding the ongoing event below.

Pokemon GO Scattered to the Winds event overview

Date, time, and event bonuses

Scattered to the Winds starts on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 10 am local time and continues until Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 8 pm local time. The event bonuses are:

2× XP for spinning a PokéStop.

5× XP for spinning a PokéStop for the first time.

Open up to 40 Gifts per day.

Open up to 60 Gifts per day if you have purchased the Eggs-pedition Access: February ticket.

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Pidgey.

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Scatterbug.

Wild encounters

During Scattered to the Winds, the following pocket monsters will enjoy an increased spawn rate in the wild:

Caterpie [shiny encounter available]

Pidgey [shiny encounter available]

Spearow [shiny encounter available]

Wurmple [shiny encounter available]

Starly [shiny encounter available]

Timed Research and Field Research

The event-themed Timed Research is available for US$5.00 for trainers. The event also sports themed Field Research tasks that provide Rare Candy and Pokemon encounters as rewards.

