Pokemon GO Shadow Electivire: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Trainers with Pokemon GO Shadow Electivire in their Pokedex may want to know its best moveset, counters, and competitive viability. The Thunderbolt Pokemon can learn different Fast and Charged Attacks, but you must equip it with the right moves to get the most out of its type and stats.
This article covers everything you need to know about Pokemon GO Shadow Electivire’s best moveset, counters, and performance in PvP and PvE battles.
Pokemon GO Shadow Electivire’s best moveset
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
Shadow Electivire’s best PvE moveset
- Fast Attack: Thunder Shock
- Charged Attack: Wild Charge
Shadow Electivire’s best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Thunder Shock
- Charged Attacks: Ice Punch and Wild Charge
Also read: Pokemon GO Electivire: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?
Is Shadow Electivire good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
Shadow Electivire in Pokemon GO PvP
As an offensive powerhouse, Shadow Electivire is good in the Great League, Ultra League, and Color Cup. It is not a great contender for the Master League, but you can still use it in some cases.
Shadow Electivire’s best PvP moveset can hit a wide array of Pokemon, providing good coverage against Flying-, Ground-, and Electric-type foes. However, do note that it is a glass cannon.
Shadow Electivire’s Charged Attacks can quickly deal heavy damage, forcing opponents to shield or take them on directly.
Also read: How to get Shadow Taillow in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?
Shadow Electivire in Pokemon GO PvE
From a PvE perspective, Shadow Electivire is an excellent Electric-type attacker to use in Raids. As long as you don’t face Ground-type Pokemon and their STAB moves, this creature is of great value. Its battle capabilities improve when used in battles during Rainy weather, increasing its 18.70 DPS and 223.4 TDO.
Pokemon GO Shadow Electivire: All moves and stats
Here are the moves and stats of Pokemon GO Shadow Electivire:
Fast Attacks
- Thunder Shock
- Low Kick
Charged Attacks
- Flamethrower
- Ice Punch
- Thunder Punch
- Thunder
- Wild Charge
- Frustration
Base stats
- Max CP: 3481
- Attack: 249
- Defense: 163
- Stamina: 181
Pokemon GO Shadow Electivire’s weaknesses and resistances
Shadow Electivire's weaknesses are:
- Ground
Its resistances are:
- Electric
- Flying
- Steel
Use our Pokemon Type Calculator to know the type effectiveness of a creature.
Counters to Pokemon GO Shadow Electivire
Great League: Gastrodon, Shadow Marowak, Primeape, Shadow Drapion, Clodsire, Cresselia, Diggersby, Abomasnow, and Stunfisk.
Ultra League: Shadow Golurk, Clefable, Shadow Drapion, Pangoro, Galarian Weezing, Lickilicky, Ampharos, Altered Forme Giratina, and Registeel.
Master League: Excadrill, Shadow Rhyperior, Solgaleo, Palkia, Origin Forme Palkia, Ursaluna, Mamoswine, Rhyperior, Groudon, and Florges.
PvE counters:
- Primal Groudon with Precipice Blades
- Mega Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power
- Shadow Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Earthquake
- Therian Forme Landorus with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm
- Shadow Mamoswine with Mud-Slap and High Horsepower
- Shadow Golurk with Mud-Slap and Earth Power
- Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Earthquake
- Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands
- Shadow Donphan with Mud-Slap and Earthquake
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in the game
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
- Pokemon Go Evolution Calculator
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨