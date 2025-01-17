Pokemon GO Shadow Electivire: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Trainers with Pokemon GO Shadow Electivire in their Pokedex may want to know its best moveset, counters, and competitive viability. The Thunderbolt Pokemon can learn different Fast and Charged Attacks, but you must equip it with the right moves to get the most out of its type and stats.

This article covers everything you need to know about Pokemon GO Shadow Electivire’s best moveset, counters, and performance in PvP and PvE battles.

Pokemon GO Shadow Electivire’s best moveset

Electivire in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shadow Electivire’s best PvE moveset

Fast Attack : Thunder Shock

: Thunder Shock Charged Attack: Wild Charge

Shadow Electivire’s best PvP moveset

Fast Attack : Thunder Shock

: Thunder Shock Charged Attacks: Ice Punch and Wild Charge

Is Shadow Electivire good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Shadow Electivire in Pokemon GO PvP

As an offensive powerhouse, Shadow Electivire is good in the Great League, Ultra League, and Color Cup. It is not a great contender for the Master League, but you can still use it in some cases.

Shadow Electivire’s best PvP moveset can hit a wide array of Pokemon, providing good coverage against Flying-, Ground-, and Electric-type foes. However, do note that it is a glass cannon.

Shadow Electivire’s Charged Attacks can quickly deal heavy damage, forcing opponents to shield or take them on directly.

Shadow Electivire in Pokemon GO PvE

From a PvE perspective, Shadow Electivire is an excellent Electric-type attacker to use in Raids. As long as you don’t face Ground-type Pokemon and their STAB moves, this creature is of great value. Its battle capabilities improve when used in battles during Rainy weather, increasing its 18.70 DPS and 223.4 TDO.

Pokemon GO Shadow Electivire: All moves and stats

Here are the moves and stats of Pokemon GO Shadow Electivire:

Fast Attacks

Thunder Shock

Low Kick

Charged Attacks

Flamethrower

Ice Punch

Thunder Punch

Thunder

Wild Charge

Frustration

Base stats

Max CP: 3481

Attack: 249

Defense: 163

Stamina: 181

Pokemon GO Shadow Electivire’s weaknesses and resistances

Shadow Electivire's type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

Shadow Electivire's weaknesses are:

Ground

Its resistances are:

Electric

Flying

Steel

Counters to Pokemon GO Shadow Electivire

Great League: Gastrodon, Shadow Marowak, Primeape, Shadow Drapion, Clodsire, Cresselia, Diggersby, Abomasnow, and Stunfisk.

Ultra League: Shadow Golurk, Clefable, Shadow Drapion, Pangoro, Galarian Weezing, Lickilicky, Ampharos, Altered Forme Giratina, and Registeel.

Master League: Excadrill, Shadow Rhyperior, Solgaleo, Palkia, Origin Forme Palkia, Ursaluna, Mamoswine, Rhyperior, Groudon, and Florges.

PvE counters:

Primal Groudon with Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Shadow Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Therian Forme Landorus with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

Shadow Mamoswine with Mud-Slap and High Horsepower

Shadow Golurk with Mud-Slap and Earth Power

Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands

Shadow Donphan with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

