Pokemon GO Shadow Entei: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Shadow Entei's best moveset, counters, and viability in PvP and PvE battles will be of interest to players as this critter makes its raid debut during the World of Wonders season. The creature was available for the first time in March 2020 as a member of Giovanni's team.

Whether you already have this entity or are planning to get one, knowing how viable it is is important. This article covers everything you need to know about Shadow Entei in Pokemon GO from a PvP and PvE perspective.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Pokemon GO Shadow Entei: Best moveset

Pokemon GO Entei official art (Image via TPC)

The best moveset for Shadow Entei in Pokemon GO varies for PvP and PvE battles. Here is a breakdown:

Pokemon GO Shadow Entei best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Fire Spin

Fire Spin Charged Attack: Flame Charge and Scorching Sands

Pokemon GO Shadow Entei best PvE moveset

Fast Attack: Fire Fang

Fire Fang Charged Attack: Overheat

Is Shadow Entei in Pokemon GO good in PvP and PvE?

Shadow Entei is below average in PvP battles, ranking 453 in Pokemon GO's Ultra League, and 136 in the Master League. While this entity picks up some impressive wins against popular meta picks like Xerneas and Zacian and has the ability to flip matches against Dialga and Mewtwo, it is not a reliable pick by any means.

In PvE battles, Shadow Entei is one of the best Fire-types. It cannot be a defender in Gyms, but when it comes to the list of best attackers in Gyms and raids, Shadow Entei shines bright. It outclasses Shadow Moltres, Shadow Chandelure, Shadow Blaziken, and even Apex Shadow Ho-Oh.

Which moves does Pokemon GO Shadow Entei learn?

Shadow Entei learns the following Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO:

Fire Spin (Fire)

Fire Fang (Fire)

Shadow Entei's Charged Attacks in the game are as follows:

Flame Charge (Fire)

Overheat (Fire)

Flamethrower (Fire)

Fire Blast (Fire)

Iron Head (Steel)

Scorching Sands (Ground)

Frustration

Pokemon GO Shadow Entei: Stats, strengths, and weaknesses

Shadow Entei in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Shadow Entei's stats in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Attack: 235

Defense: 171

Stamina: 251

Max CP: 3,926

Being a Fire-type critter, Shadow Entei has the following resistances:

Bug (62.5%)

Fairy (62.5%)

Fire (62.5%)

Ice (62.5%)

Grass (62.5%)

Steel (62.5%)

Shadow Entei's weaknesses are:

Water (160%)

Ground (160%)

Rock (160%)

The types Shadow Entei can hit super-effectively with STAB moves are:

Grass

Bug

Ice

Steel

Pokemon GO Shadow Entei's best counters

Ultra League counters: Swampert, Altered Forme Giratina, Poliwrath, Talonflame, Cobalion

Master League counters: Kyogre, Origin Forme Giratina, Therian Landorus, Ho-Oh, Dragonite

PvE counters:

Primal Kyogre with Water Fall and Origin Pulse

Mega Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer

Primal or regular Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades*

Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power*

Shadow Excadrill with Mud Slap and Scorching Sands

Shadow or regular Aggron with Smack Down and Meteor Beam

Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

