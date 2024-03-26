Pokemon GO Shadow Groudon: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

The best moveset for Shadow Groudon in Pokemon GO closely mirrors that of its standard counterpart. As a Shadow Pokemon, this Legendary Titan receives a +20% boost to its attack stat while experiencing a 20% reduction in its defense stat. Thanks to it being a formidable tank with substantial bulk, the decrease in its defense stat isn't significantly detrimental to this monster.

Conversely, the enhanced attacking prowess empowers it to excel even further in the GO Battle League, bolstering its performance. This article offers comprehensive insights into the best moveset for Shadow Groudon in Pokemon GO, encompassing its diverse strengths and weaknesses.

Best moveset for Shadow Groudon in Pokemon GO

Best moveset for Shadow Groudon in PvE battles in GO

The best moveset for Shadow Groudon in GO for PvE battles is Mud Shot (Ground-type move) as the Fast move, along with Precipice Blades (Ground-type move) and Earthquake (Ground-type move) as the Charged moves.

Best moveset for Shadow Groudon in PvP battles in GO

Mud Shot as the Fast move, along with Precipice Blades and Earthquake as the Charged moves, is the best moveset for Shadow Groudon for PvP battles in Pokemon GO.

Mud Shot paired with Precipice Blades has a Damage Per Second (DPS) stat of 21.25 and a Total Damage Output (TDO) stat of 657.1. When paired with Earthquake, Mud Shot will give you a DPS stat of 18.67 and a TDO stat of 577.1.

You could use Fire Punch as the secondary Charged move if you want elemental typing coverage. However, it might not be economical to have two Legacy moves on this monster when you have Earthquake that does a great job at dealing damage.

Is Shadow Groudon any good in Pokemon GO?

With a base attack stat of 270 (+20% shadow bonus) and a base defense stat of 228 (-20% for being a shadow creature), this monster is among the best Ground-type monsters in the game.

Groudon's shadow variant ranks at #21 in the Master League. It is a force to be reckoned with in raid battles. If you have the best moveset for Shadow Groudon as your go-to, the Legendary beast will be untouchable against powerful Ground-type attackers.

Shadow Groudon’s strengths and weaknesses

As mentioned, this creature is a Ground-type beast. As a result, it is weak to the following elemental typings:

Grass

Ice

Water

This monster is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Electric

Poison

Rock

All moves that Shadow Groudon can learn in Pokemon GO

Fast moves:

This monster can learn the following Fast moves in GO:

Dragon Tail

Mud Shot

Charged moves:

This creature can learn the following Charged moves in GO:

Earthquake

Solar Beam

Fire Blast

Fire Punch

Precipice Blades

Best counters for Shadow Groudon in Pokemon GO

You can use the following counters to defeat this Ground-type Pokemon if you ever happen to go up against one in your battles:

Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail as the Fast, move along with Dragon Ascent as the Charged move.

Primal Kyogre with Waterfall as the Fast move, along with Origin Pulse as the Charged move.

Mega Swampert with Water Gun as the Fast move, along with Hydro Cannon as the Charged move.

Mega Sceptile with Fury Cutter as the Fast move, along with Frenzy Plant as the Charged move.

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow as the Fast move, along with Avalanche as the Charged move.

Shadow Swampert with Water Gun as the Fast move, along with Hydro Cannon as the Charged move.

Shadow Kyogre with Waterfall as the Fast move, along with Surf as the Charged move.

Mega Blastoise with Water Gun as the Fast move, along with Hydro Cannon as the Charged move.

Kartana with Razor Leaf as the Fast move, along with Leaf Blade as the Charged move.

Shadow Empoleon with Waterfall as the Fast move, along with Hydro Cannon as the Charged move.

Shadow Feraligatr with Water Gun as the Fast move, along with Hydro Cannon as the Charged move.

Shadow Kingler with Bubble as the Fast move, along with Crabhammer as the Charged move.

Shadow Sceptile with Fury Cutter as the Fast move, along with Frenzy Plant as the Charged move.

Shadow Crawdaunt with Waterfall as the Fast move, along with Crabhammer as the Charged move.

Shadow Torterra with Fury Cutter as the Fast move, along with Frenzy Plant as the Charged move.

Zarude with Vine Whip as the Fast move, along with Power Whip as the Charged move.

