Pokemon GO Shadow Ho-Oh: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

The Pokemon GO Shadow Ho-Oh Raid Day offers trainers an opportunity to encounter and catch the featured creature. The event runs from 2 pm to 5 pm local time on January 19, 2025, and Trainers who get a Shadow Ho-Oh may want to find out its best moveset to use in battles. This is the perfect like to teach the Rainbow Pokemon the Charged Attack Sacred Fire since this event allows it to learn the move using a Charged TM.

If a Shadow Ho-Oh knows the right set of moves, it is quite effective in Gyms, Raids, and different formats of the GO Battle League. This article takes a look at Pokemon GO Shadow Ho-Oh’s best moveset, counters, and competitive viability.

Pokemon GO Shadow Ho-Oh’s best moveset

An official poster of the Shadow Ho-Oh Raid Day. (Image via Niantic)

Shadow Ho-Oh best moveset in PvP

Fast Attack: Incinerate

Charged Attacks: Brave Bird and Sacred Fire

Shadow Ho-Oh best moveset in PvE

Fast Attack: Incinerate

Charged Attack: Brave Bird

Is Shadow Ho-Oh good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO PvP

Shadow Ho-Oh has outstanding attacking power. Thus, contenders with average Defense stat suffer from its Fast and Charged Attack damage. The Rainbow Pokemon's moves can also hit a wide array of creatures.

Shadow Ho-Oh can resist and withstand multiple attacks thanks to its Defense and Stamina. However, it is still vulnerable to Rock-type attacks. So, when you see these moves being used in the GO Battle League, switch the creature out quickly to try and nullify the threat.

According to PvPoke, Pokemon GO Shadow Ho-Oh’s PvP ratings are as follows:

Great League : #440

: #440 Ultra League : #167

: #167 Master League: #13

Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO PvE

You can use Shadow Ho-Oh as a Fire- or Flying-type attacker for both Raids and Gyms. Just teach it the best moves, and you are good to participate in these battles. However, since it is a Legendary Pokemon, you cannot place it in a Gym to defend challengers.

Pokemon GO Shadow Ho-Oh: All moves and stats

Shiny Shadow Ho-Oh (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Fast Attacks

Steel Wing

Extrasensory

Hidden Power

Incinerate

Charged Attacks

Earthquake

Fire Blast

Solar Beam

Brave Bird

Frustration

Scared Fire

Base stats

Max CP: 4367

Attack: 239

Defense: 244

Stamina: 216

Pokemon GO Shadow Ho-Oh’s weaknesses and resistances

Shadow Ho-Oh's type matchups. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Its weaknesses are:

Rock

Electric

Water

Its resistances are:

Fairy

Fighting

Fire

Ground

Steel

Bug

Grass

Counters to Pokemon GO Shadow Ho-Oh

Great League counters: Carbink, Shadow Quagsire, Toxapex, Lickilicky, Greninja, Bibarel, Guzzlord, Feraligatr, Dunsparce, and Stunfisk.

Ultra League counters: Giratina Altered, Shadow Feraligatr, Tentacruel, Talonflame, Goliscopod, Typhlosion, Galarian Moltres, Malamar, and Shadow Dragonite.

Master League counters: Origin Palkia, Rhyperior, Kyogre, Dragonite, Therian Landorus, Yveltal, Dawn Wings Necrozma, Complete Zygarde, Origin Giratina, and Primarina.

PvE counters:

Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down and Stone Edge

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Rhyperior: Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Primal Kyogre: Water Fall and Origin Pulse

Shadow Gigalith: Smack Down and Rock Slide

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw and Meteor Beam

Terrakion: Smack Down and Rock Slide

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Regirock: Rock Throw and Stone Edge

