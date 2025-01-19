Pokemon GO Shadow Ho-Oh Raid Day: Date, time, event bonuses, and more

Pokemon GO Shadow Ho-Oh Raid Day sees the Gen II Legendary Pokemon's shadow variant appear in Shadow Raids. Trainers will also get to use Remote Raid passes to participate in these raids for the first time in-game.

We have gathered all the relevant information about today's Pokemon GO event below.

Pokemon GO Shadow Ho-Oh Raid Day event overview

Date, time, and event bonuses

Shadow Ho-Oh Raid Day takes place on Sunday, January 19, 2025, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. The event bonuses:

Up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of seven).

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Ho-Oh from Shadow Raids.

The Remote Raid limit will increase to 20 from Saturday, January 18, at 4:00 p.m. to Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. PST.

Trainers can also use Remote Raid Passes to take part in Shadow Raids during the event. Furthermore, Ho-Oh caught from Shadow Raids can sport higher Attack, Defense, and HP.

Featured Attack

Trainers will be able to use a Charged TM on Ho-Oh to teach it the Charged Attack Sacred Fire. The move has 130 power in Trainer Battles and 120 power in Gyms & raids.

Event Ticket

Pokemon GO trainers can pick up the Shadow Ho-Oh Raid Day Event Ticket for US$5.00 (or similar in the player's local currency). The following bonuses are active with this ticket:

Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 15)

Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles

50% more XP from Raid Battles

2× Stardust from Raid Battles

These bonuses run from 2 p.m. local time to 10 p.m. local time on Sunday, January 19, 2025. The ticket can also be gifted in-game to those with whom the trainer shares Great Friends or higher Friendship Level.

