Pokemon GO Shadow Magmar: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Players who have added Pokemon GO Shadow Magmar to their collection may want to teach the creature its best moveset and know its counters. They might also be interested in learning its competitive viability. Shadow Magmar can be obtained by rescuing it from Team GO Rocket Grunts or defeating it in its three-star Shadow Raid Battles, which are available to join during Fashion Week: Taken Over 2025.

This article covers everything you need to know about Pokemon GO Shadow Magmar’s best moveset, counters, and performance in PvP and PvE battles.

Pokemon GO Shadow Magmar’s best moveset

Magmar, as seen in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Shadow Magmar’s best PvP moveset

Trending

Fast Attack : Karate Chop

: Karate Chop Charged Attack: Fire Punch and Scorching Sands

Shadow Magmar’s best PvE moveset

Fast Attack : Karate Chop

: Karate Chop Charged Attacks: Flamethrower

Is Shadow Magmar good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Shadow Magmar in Pokemon GO PvP

Of all battle formats of the Battle League, Shadow Magmar is only good to use in the Color Cup. Its best moveset complements its battle stats and the role it plays in the meta.

You can assign Shadow Magmar a Lead or a Switch role. However, you need to be careful of its low defensive power; it can tackle a wide array of opponents but cannot take hits from them.

Also read: Pokemon GO Shadow Magmar raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Shadow Magmar in Pokemon GO PvE

When you use Shadow Magmar in PvE battles, its Attack stat increases, but its Defense stats decrease. The creature doesn’t have an impressive Stamina stat, which is a must-have requirement for a Shadow Pokemon to last long in battles.

Shadow Magmar’s Fast Attack is Karate Chop, but this Fighting-type move cannot deal STAB damage.

Pokemon GO Shadow Magmar: All moves and stats

Here are the creature’s stat distribution and moves:

Fast Attacks:

Karate Chop

Ember

Charged Attacks:

Flamethrower

Fire Blast

Fire Punch

Frustration

Scorching Sands

Base stats:

Max CP: 2706

Attack: 206

Defense: 154

Stamina: 163

Also read: How to get Magmar in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Pokemon GO Shadow Magmar’s weaknesses and resistances

Sportskeeda's Pokemon Type Calculator (Image via Sportskeeda)

Pokemon GO Shadow Magmar’s weaknesses are:

Ground-, Rock-, and Water-type moves

Its resistances are:

Bug-, Fairy-, Fire-, Grass-, Ice-, and Steel-type moves

Check out the type effectiveness of the creature using our Pokemon Type Calculator tool.

Counters to Pokemon GO Shadow Magmar

Great League counters: Shadow Marowak, Stunfisk, Gastrodon, Shadow Quagsire, Shadow Drapion, Carbink, Primeape, Drifblim, and Galarian Corsola.

Ultra League counters: Shadow Golurk, Primeape, Drifblim, Altered Giratina, Talonflame, Annihilape, Gliscor, Goliscopod, and Greninja.

Master League counters: Altered Giratina, Kyogre, Primarina, Palkia, Shadow Palkia, Rhyperior, Complete Forme Zygarde, Exadrill, and Dawn Wings Necrozma.

PvE counters:

Primal Kyogre : Water Fall and Origin Pulse

: Water Fall and Origin Pulse Primal Groudon : Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

: Mud Shot and Precipice Blades Mega Garchomp : Mud Shot and Earth Power

: Mud Shot and Earth Power Mega Swampert: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Water Gun and Hydro Cannon Shadow Rhyperior : Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker

: Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker Mega Diancie : Rock Throw and Rock Slide

: Rock Throw and Rock Slide Therian Forme Landorus : Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

: Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm Shadow Kingler : Bubble and Crabhammer

: Bubble and Crabhammer Shadow Feraligatr: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨