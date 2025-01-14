Pokemon GO Shadow Magmar raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Shadow Magmar is a formidable opponent in Pokemon GO raids, so you have to prepare well to defeat it. With its Fire-typing and adaptable moveset, understanding its strengths and vulnerabilities can make the difference between victory and defeat. Whether you're a seasoned raider or new to tackling Shadow Pokemon, this guide will provide you with everything you need to know about conquering Shadow Magmar.

From identifying its weaknesses to assembling the best counter team, we've got you covered.

Pokemon GO Shadow Magmar Raid: Weaknesses

Shadow Magmar is a Fire-type Pokemon with specific strengths and vulnerabilities. To maximize your effectiveness in battle, focus on exploiting its weaknesses.

Weaknesses : Magmar takes 160% increased damage from Ground, Rock, and Water-type attacks.

: Magmar takes 160% increased damage from Ground, Rock, and Water-type attacks. Resistances: As a pure Fire-type, it resists Bug, Grass, Steel, Fire, Ice, and Fairy-type attacks.

Shadow Magmar’s stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

Understanding Shadow Magmar’s stats and potential moves can help you anticipate its attacks and plan your strategy.

Attack : 206

: 206 Defense: 154

Potential moveset

Fast attacks:

Karate Chop (Fighting-type)

Ember (Fire-type)

Charged moves:

Flamethrower (Fire-type)

Fire Blast (Fire-type)

Fire Punch (Fire-type)

Scorching Sands (Ground-type)

Frustration (Normal-type)

Shadow Magmar’s moveset makes it adaptable, but knowing these possibilities allows you to prepare counters effectively.

Pokemon GO Shadow Magmar Raid: Best counters

To defeat Shadow Magmar efficiently, leverage Pokemon with strong Ground, Rock, or Water-type attacks. Below are some of the best counters:

Primal and Shadow Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse

with Waterfall and Origin Pulse Primal and Shadow Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades Mega Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon Mega Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

with Mud Shot and Earth Power Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

with Rock Throw and Rock Slide Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

with Mud Shot and Earth Power Shadow Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker

with Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker Landorus Therian with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm Mega and Shadow Blastoise with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon Shadow Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

with Smack Down and Rock Slide Mega and Shadow Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

with Smack Down and Stone Edge Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

with Rock Throw and Rock Slide Mega and Shadow Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydro Pump

with Waterfall and Hydro Pump Shadow Feraligatr with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon Shadow Empoleon with Waterfall and Hydro Cannon

with Waterfall and Hydro Cannon Shadow Gigalith with Smack Down and Meteor Beam

Pokemon GO Shadow Magmar Raid catch: CP and shiny availability

Knowing the CP range and shiny availability can help you determine if your catch is exceptional.

Normal weather (Level 20) : 1244 CP - 1367 CP

: 1244 CP - 1367 CP Weather boosted (Sunny, Level 25): 1555 CP - 1710 CP

What are the 100% IVs from the Pokemon GO Shadow Magmar Raid?

Non-weather boosted : 1367 CP

: 1367 CP Weather boosted: 1710 CP

Can Shadow Magmar be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes, Shadow Magmar’s shiny form has been available since the start of Eggstravaganza 2018 on March 22, 2018. Keep an eye out for its distinctive shiny coloration during your raid encounters.

With the right team and preparation, defeating Shadow Magmar can be a rewarding challenge. Use this guide to maximize your chances of success and perhaps even add a shiny Shadow Magmar to your collection

