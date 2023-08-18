Pokemon GO Shadow Sneasel raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO’s Noxious Swamp event is less than a day away. It will go live on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 10 am local time and it will end on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 8 pm local time. If you are someone who is attending the New York GO Fest in-person events, this might not be of much relevance to you. However, if you are unable to attend the in-person Pokemon GO Fest events in New York City, your eyes should be fixated on the Noxious Swamp event.

This particular event will feature a lot of creatures in the wild and in raids. One of them happens to be Shadow Sneasel. This critter's evolved form, Sneasler, is a great pick for a lot of rosters in Pokemon GO’s PvP. Being a shadow beast will give a lot of added bonuses. A higher damage output is one of the main reasons that makes Shadow Sneasler OP in the competitive meta.

As a result, you might want to bag this creature from the three-star shadow raids during the Noxious Swamp event.

In this article, we will walk you through the best counters and weaknesses for Shadow Sneasel in Pokemon GO that will help you take it down with ease.

What are the best monsters to counter Shadow Sneasel in Pokemon GO?

Being a dual Dark- and Ice-type critter, Shadow Sneasel is vulnerable to a wide array of elemental typings in the game. Those that work best against it are as follows:

Fighting

Bug

Fairy

Fire

Steel

Rock

Recommended counters to beat Shadow Sneasel in raids:

Mega Blaziken

Mega Alakazam

Mega Charizard X

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Beedrill

Mega Aerodactyl

Mega Gengar

Mega Pinsir

Mega Medicham

Mega Lopunny

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Ampharos

Gallade

Sirfetch’d

Heracross

Machamp

Buzzwole

Hariyama

Primeape

Virizion

Breloom

Keldeo

What are the best moves to counter Shadow Sneasel in Pokemon GO raids?

As mentioned earlier, Shadow Sneasel is vulnerable to Fighting-, Bug-, Fairy-, Steel-, and Rock-type critters. So, if you use moves that belong to these elemental typings, you will get the best results.

While leaning on typing efficiency is important, choosing a Fast move that generates energy at a fast rate will help you recharge your Charged moves quickly. This is crucial as Charged moves dish out more damage, and when it comes to defeating raid bosses, more damage is always better.

Recommended moves to counter Shadow Sneasel in raids:

Fast moves:

Counter

Fire Spin

Bug Bite

Low Kick

Charm

Double Kick

Hex

Charge Beam

Infestation

Mud Shot

Rock Throw

Fire Fang

Charged moves:

Fusion Flare

Close Combat

Flying Press

Superpower

Ancient Power

X-Scissor

Power-Up Punch

Blast Burn

Focus Blast

Sacred Sword

Dynamic Punch

Dazzling Gleam

Blaze Kick

Since Shadow Sneasel will be in three-star raids, you will not have a lot of difficulty taking this raid boss down. Even if you are alone, you can take it down without breaking much of a sweat. However, it will not hurt to have a few friends accompany you for this raid.