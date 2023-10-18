Pokemon GO: Shiny Darkrai guide

Darkrai, the Dark-type Mythical Pocket Monster from the Sinnoh region, was released in Pokemon GO during the 2019 Halloween festivities. This wasn't a permanent addition, however. After 2019, this creature appeared in the game a couple of times over 2020 and 2021 but has since been absent. After a long hiatus, Darkrai will be appearing in 5-star raids from 10 am on October 20 till 10 am local time on November 3, 2023.

Shiny hunters might be interested in knowing if that rare form of Darkrai will be available during this period. This article answers all questions in that regard, going into detail about the best counters to use against Darkrai as well as the odds of finding its shiny form.

Can Darkrai be shiny in Pokemon GO raids?

Regular and shiny Darkrai (Image via TPC)

Yes, Darkrai can be shiny in Pokemon GO. This variant of the Pocket Monster was released in Match 2020. Since then, every encounter with Darkai has a chance of being shiny.

How to get shiny Darkrai in Pokemon GO

To encounter shiny Darkrai in Niantic's mobile game, you must first defeat the raid boss. Even after that, whether the Darkrai that appears is shiny or not is entirely randomized and depends on your luck. The best counters to defeat the raid are:

Best Fighting-type attackers for Darkrai raid

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword

Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Recommended Mega Evolutions

Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

Mega Lopunny with Double Kick and Focus Blast

Best Fairy-type attackers for Darkrai raid

Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast

Shadow Granbull with Charm and Play Rough

Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Recommended Mega Evolutions

Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Best Bug-type attackers for Darkrai raid

Pheromosa with Bug Bite and BUug Buzz

Volcarona with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Shadow Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Shadow Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Recommended Mega Evolutions

Mega Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Mega Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

What are the odds of finding shiny Darkrai in Pokemon GO?

Darkrai in the anime (Image via TPC)

The chances of the Darkrai that appears on your catch screen being shiny is 1-in-20. However, this does not imply that if you take part in 20 Pokemon GO raids, one is bound to be that rare variant. It just means that every Darkrai has a 5% chance of being shiny during the raid.

In the event that you encounter this rare form of Darkrai, remember that shiny Legendaries are guaranteed catches. You can invest in a Pinap Berry to maximize the catch Candy you receive after beating Legendary shinies.

Check out the shiny odds of all the Pocket Monsters appearing in the Halloween 2023 Part I event.