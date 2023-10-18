Pokemon GO: Shiny Darkrai guide

Darkrai, the Dark-type Mythical Pocket Monster from the Sinnoh region, was released in Pokemon GO during the 2019 Halloween festivities. This wasn't a permanent addition, however. After 2019, this creature appeared in the game a couple of times over 2020 and 2021 but has since been absent. After a long hiatus, Darkrai will be appearing in 5-star raids from 10 am on October 20 till 10 am local time on November 3, 2023.
Shiny hunters might be interested in knowing if that rare form of Darkrai will be available during this period. This article answers all questions in that regard, going into detail about the best counters to use against Darkrai as well as the odds of finding its shiny form.
Can Darkrai be shiny in Pokemon GO raids?
Yes, Darkrai can be shiny in Pokemon GO. This variant of the Pocket Monster was released in Match 2020. Since then, every encounter with Darkai has a chance of being shiny.
How to get shiny Darkrai in Pokemon GO
To encounter shiny Darkrai in Niantic's mobile game, you must first defeat the raid boss. Even after that, whether the Darkrai that appears is shiny or not is entirely randomized and depends on your luck. The best counters to defeat the raid are:
Best Fighting-type attackers for Darkrai raid
- Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword
- Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword
- Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
Recommended Mega Evolutions
- Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast
- Mega Lopunny with Double Kick and Focus Blast
Best Fairy-type attackers for Darkrai raid
- Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
- Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast
- Shadow Granbull with Charm and Play Rough
- Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
Recommended Mega Evolutions
- Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
Best Bug-type attackers for Darkrai raid
- Pheromosa with Bug Bite and BUug Buzz
- Volcarona with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz
- Shadow Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor
- Shadow Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor
Recommended Mega Evolutions
- Mega Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor
- Mega Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor
What are the odds of finding shiny Darkrai in Pokemon GO?
The chances of the Darkrai that appears on your catch screen being shiny is 1-in-20. However, this does not imply that if you take part in 20 Pokemon GO raids, one is bound to be that rare variant. It just means that every Darkrai has a 5% chance of being shiny during the raid.
In the event that you encounter this rare form of Darkrai, remember that shiny Legendaries are guaranteed catches. You can invest in a Pinap Berry to maximize the catch Candy you receive after beating Legendary shinies.
