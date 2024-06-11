Pokemon GO Slumbering Sands brings a Pokemon Sleep Timed Research for trainers who use Pokemon GO Plus + while playing. The auto-catcher accessory helps players automatically snag Pocket Monsters when encountered, PokeStop interactions, and sleep tracking in tandem with Pokemon Sleep.

Pokemon GO Slumbering Sands began on Friday, June 7, 2024, at 10 am local time. It is scheduled to end on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 8 pm local time. Provided you meet the criteria for getting this questline, you can check out the available details for the Slumbering Sands Pokemon Sleep Timed Research below.

Pokemon GO Slumbering Sands Pokemon Sleep Timed Research tasks and rewards: How to complete

Pokemon GO Slumbering Sands (Image via Niantic)

The tasks and rewards for the Pokemon GO Slumbering Sands Pokemon Sleep Timed Research are as follows:

Step 1 of 2

Track sleep using Pokemon GO Plus + for one day - Komala encounter

Catch eight Pokemon in Poke Balls using Pokemon GO Plus + - Visor Slakoth encounter

Spin eight PokeStops using Pokemon GO Plus + - Visor Slakoth encounter

Rewards: Nightcap Snorlax encounter, 1000x Stardust

Step 2 of 2

Track sleep using Pokemon GO Plus + for two days - Komala encounter

Catch 24 Pokemon in Poke Balls using Pokemon GO Plus + - Visor Slakoth encounter

Spin 24 PokeStops using Pokemon GO Plus + - Visor Slakoth encounter

Rewards: Nightcap Snorlax encounter, 3000x Stardust

During the ongoing event, trainers can also participate in the Slumbering Sands Timed Research and Slumbering Sands Collection Challenge. Event-themed Field Research tasks also available.

