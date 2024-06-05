Pokemon GO Slumbering Sands preparation guide

Pokemon GO Slumbering Sands is around the corner and introduces some interesting Pocket Monsters for you to catch. The event starts on Friday, June 7, 2024, at 10 am local time. You can take part in it until Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

This article walks you through everything you need to know to make the most out of the Pokemon GO Slumbering Sands event.

All bonuses during the Pokemon GO Slumbering Sands event

Komala will receive a shiny form (Image via Niantic)

You will enjoy the following bonuses during the Pokemon GO Slumbering Sands event:

2x Experience Points (XP) for catching Pokemon

This is a good bonus to take advantage of if you want to level up fast in the game.

How to prepare for the Pokemon GO Slumbering Sands event

You should catch as many Pocket Monsters as you can during the Pokemon GO Slumbering Sands event. This is because the 2x XP bonus is great to increase your character's level in the game.

Make sure you clear out space in your Pokemon Storage to catch critters without any interruptions. Do this before Slumbering Sands starts or after you finish playing and return home during the event.

Using Lucky Eggs is also advisable as they will greatly boost your XP earnings from catching Pokemon during Slumbering Sands. If you have enough Dialga Candies and Stardust, you can use Origin Dialga's Roar of Time Adventure Effect to pause the timer of all premium items used during its usage.

Best Pokemon to catch during the Pokemon GO Slumbering Sands event

Slakoth in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The following Pocket Monsters are worth focusing on during the Slumbering Sands event:

Mareep: This critter evolves into Ampharos. Mega Ampharos is a top Electric-type raid attacker.

This critter evolves into Ampharos. Mega Ampharos is a top Electric-type raid attacker. Slakoth wearing a Visor: It is worth hunting for a shiny variant of this Pokemon as it is unlikely that it will return to Pokemon GO any time soon if it does return at all.

It is worth hunting for a shiny variant of this Pokemon as it is unlikely that it will return to Pokemon GO any time soon if it does return at all. Komala: This cute little Koala will be worth shiny-hunting as it will make its debut through the Slumbering Sands event.

This cute little Koala will be worth shiny-hunting as it will make its debut through the Slumbering Sands event. Zapdos: This is a good Raid Boss to focus on during this event if you need a nice Electric-type attacker.

This is a good Raid Boss to focus on during this event if you need a nice Electric-type attacker. Incarnate Forme Landorus: This is another great Raid Boss to focus on during this event.

This is another great Raid Boss to focus on during this event. Mega Gyarados: This is a top 10 Water- and Dark-type attacker. Gyarados is ranked #88 in the Ultra League and #29 in the Master League. So, even if you don't need its Mega form, getting the base variant with good IVs is nothing you can complain about.

