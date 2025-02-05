Pokemon GO Small Yet Strong Timed Research: Tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Small Yet Strong Timed Research questline is available to all trainers who participate during the event. The tasks involved are generic gameplay cycles like catching Pokemon, making Nice Throws, and completing Field Research tasks. For rewards, there are plenty of pocket monster encounters, including Nymble, Tadbulb, and Joltik.
Small Yet Strong runs from Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 10 am local time to Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 8 pm local time.
How to complete Small Yet Strong Timed Research in Pokemon GO
The tasks and rewards are as follows:
Step 1 of 3
- Catch 5 Pokemon - Joltik encounter
- Make 10 Nice Throws - Tadbulb encounter
- Complete 3 Field Research tasks - Tynamo encounter
- Rewards: Plant Burmy encounter, 500 XP, 15x Poke Ball
Step 2 of 3
- Catch 5 Pokemon - Nymble encounter
- Make 10 Great Throws - Nymble encounter
- Complete 5 Field Research tasks - Nymble encounter
- Rewards: Sandy Burmy encounter, 1000 XP, 15x Poke Ball
Step 3 of 3
- Catch 10 Pokemon - Nymble encounter
- Catch 15 Pokemon - Nymble encounter
- Catch 20 Pokemon - Nymble encounter
- Catch 25 Pokemon - Nymble encounter
- Catch 30 Pokemon - Nymble encounter
- Rewards: Trash Burmy encounter, 1500 XP, 15x Poke Ball
