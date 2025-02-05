Pokemon GO Small Yet Strong Timed Research: Tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Small Yet Strong Timed Research questline is available to all trainers who participate during the event. The tasks involved are generic gameplay cycles like catching Pokemon, making Nice Throws, and completing Field Research tasks. For rewards, there are plenty of pocket monster encounters, including Nymble, Tadbulb, and Joltik.

Small Yet Strong runs from Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 10 am local time to Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 8 pm local time.

How to complete Small Yet Strong Timed Research in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are as follows:

Step 1 of 3

Catch 5 Pokemon - Joltik encounter

Make 10 Nice Throws - Tadbulb encounter

Complete 3 Field Research tasks - Tynamo encounter

Rewards: Plant Burmy encounter, 500 XP, 15x Poke Ball

Step 2 of 3

Catch 5 Pokemon - Nymble encounter

Make 10 Great Throws - Nymble encounter

Complete 5 Field Research tasks - Nymble encounter

Rewards: Sandy Burmy encounter, 1000 XP, 15x Poke Ball

Step 3 of 3

Catch 10 Pokemon - Nymble encounter

Catch 15 Pokemon - Nymble encounter

Catch 20 Pokemon - Nymble encounter

Catch 25 Pokemon - Nymble encounter

Catch 30 Pokemon - Nymble encounter

Rewards: Trash Burmy encounter, 1500 XP, 15x Poke Ball

