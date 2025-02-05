Pokemon GO Small Yet Strong last minute preparation guide

The Pokemon GO Small Yet Strong event kicks off at 10 am local time on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, and it will end at 8 pm local time on Saturday, February 8, 2025. This period will mark the debut of Shiny Nimble in Niantic's mobile game. It will also highlight XXS and XXL Pocket Monsters in the wild.

This article covers the bonuses that will be active as well as the featured Pocket Monsters to help you prepare for the Pokemon GO Small Yet Strong event. It also contains tips and tricks to help you make the most of it.

Pokemon GO Small Yet Strong features and bonuses

Expand Tweet

Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Features

Wild encounters

Paras [shiny available]

Natu [shiny available]

Plant Cloak Burmy [shiny available]

Sandy Cloak Burmy [shiny available]

Trash Cloak Burmy [shiny available]

Joltik [shiny available]

Tynamo [shiny available]

Red Flower Flabébé (Appearing in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) [shiny available]

Blue Flower Flabébé (Appearing in the Asia-Pacific region) [shiny available]

Yellow Flower Flabébé (Appearing in the Americas) [shiny available]

Nymble [shiny available]

White Flower Flabébé (rare) [shiny available]

Orange Flower Flabébé (rare) [shiny available]

Also read: How to solo or duo Moltres in Pokemon GO 5-star Max Battles

Raids

5-star raids

Dialga until February 6 at 10 am local time [shiny available]

Enamorus (Incarnate Forme) beginning February 6 at 10 am local time

Mega raids

Mega Medicham until February 6 at 10 am local time [shiny available]

Mega Tyranitar beginning February 6 at 10 am local time [shiny available]

2 km Eggs

Togepi

Azurill

Budew

Chingling

Espurr

Dedenne

Also read: Top 5 Vivilion designs you should look for during Pokemon GO's Scattered to the Winds event

Bonuses

The following bonuses will be active during the Pokemon GO Small Yet Strong event:

2× XP for catching Pokémon.

Increased chance to encounter XXS and XXL Pokémon in the wild.

Best tips and tricks to make the most out of Pokemon GO Small Yet Strong

By completing the following, you will get maximum value out of the Small Yet Strong event:

Use Lucky Eggs. The event will give you 2x catch XP as it is. Using this item will help you increase this by 1.5 times, effectively getting you 3x catch XP for every catch.

The event will give you 2x catch XP as it is. Using this item will help you increase this by 1.5 times, effectively getting you 3x catch XP for every catch. Make a list of the best shiny Pokemon you want you hunt from this event. Based on your priorities, shiny check each encounter to make sure you don't miss out on what you were looking for.

The event also features some exciting PvP picks. Look for Flabebe and Nymble in the wild for the best PvP IVs.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨