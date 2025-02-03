5 PvP picks to farm during Pokemon GO Small Yet Strong

Pokemon GO Small Yet Strong features creatures in the wild, in Eggs, in Raids, and in Research Tasks. The event goes live on February 5, 2025, at 10 am, and ends on February 8, 2025, at 8 pm local time. Trainers can see the debut of Shiny Nymble and Shiny Lokix with the start of the Small Yet Strong event. These two Pokemon are not great choices for competitive play in the GO Battle League, but some are.

Below are the five best PvP creatures trainers should get their hands on during Pokemon GO Small Yet Strong.

Note: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer. The listing is not in any order.

5 strong PvP choices available in Pokemon GO Small Yet Strong

1) Togekiss and Togetic

Get Togetic and Togekiss (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Togetic and Togekiss are both Fairy- and Flying-type creatures. While Togetic is good in the Great League, Togekiss is made for the Master League competition. During Pokemon GO Small Yet Strong, Togepi will be available in 2 KM Eggs.

That said, once players hatch Togepi from 2 KM Eggs, Togepi can be evolved into Togetic using 25 Candy. Additionally, giving 100 Candy and a Sinnoh Stone to Togetic means it evolves into Togekiss.

Togetic’s PvP rating:

Great League: #68

Ultra League: #614

Master League: N/A

Little Jungle Cup: #93

Togekiss’s PvP rating:

Great League: #345

Ultra League: #286

Master League: #89

Little Jungle Cup: #18

2) Azumarill

Get Azumarill (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Azurill is one of the creatures available to hatch from 2 KM Eggs in Pokemon GO Small Yet Strong, alongside six others. While Azruill and Marill are not ideal choices for PvP battles, Azumarill does sport some competitive viability in the Great League.

Trainers can give 25 Candies to Azruill to evolve into Marill. Then, Marill can be fed 25 additional Candies to evolve into Azumarill. Its Fast Moves are really remarkable, as they generate energy faster, so its Charged Attacks work quickly.

Azumarill's PvP rating:

Great League: #17

Ultra League: #661

Master League: N/A

Little Jungle Cup: N/A

3) Dialga

Get Dialga (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dialga has been taking over 5-star raids even before the Pokemon GO Small Yet Strong event began. Its battles cannot be joined after 10 am local time on February 6, 2025. Players can defeat Dialga by leveraging its Fighting-type and Ground-type weaknesses.

Trainers can include the following six best counters against Dialga on their team:

Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere

Primal Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Shadow Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands

Therian Forme Landorus with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Dialga is a must-have PvP pick for participants of Pokemon GO Small Yet Strong. It is resistant to a wide range of attacks owing to its secondary Steel typing. Dialga's Fast Attack Dragon Breath builds energy faster, allowing Iron Head to be ready for use in a very short amount of time. The Iron Head attack can force the opposing Pokemon to use a Protect Shield.

Dialga’s PvP rating:

Great League: N/A

Ultra League: #404

Master League: #42

Little Jungle Cup: N/A

5) Tyranitar

Get Tyranitar (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Small Yet Strong will feature Mega Tyranitar as a Mega Raid Boss. Mega Medicham will continue to appear in Mega Raids until February 6, 2025, at 10 am local time. After its departure, Mega Tyranitar will take the throne at the same time.

Players can win battles against Mega Tyranitar by exploiting its weaknesses to Fighting-, Bug-, Fairy-, Grass-, Ground-, Steel-, and Water-type attacks. It would be best to utilize Fighting-type attacks, as these moves deal super-effective damage to this Mega Pokemon.

During Pokemon GO Small Yet Strong, players should focus on bringing these counters to Mega Tyranitar raids:

Mega Lucario : Force Palm and Aura Sphere

: Force Palm and Aura Sphere Mega Blaziken : Counter and Focus Blast

: Counter and Focus Blast Terrakion : Double Kick and Scared Sword

: Double Kick and Scared Sword Shadow Conkeldurr : Counter and Dynamic Punch

: Counter and Dynamic Punch Mega Heracross : Counter and Close Combat

: Counter and Close Combat Shadow Hariyama: Force Palm and Dynamic Punch

Tyranitar's PvP rating:

Great League: #768

Ultra League: #554

Master League: #105

Little Jungle Cup: N/A

