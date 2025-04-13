Pokemon GO Sparring Partners Raid Day: Date, time, event bonuses, and more

Sparring Partners Raid Day sees Mega Heracross appear more frequently as Mega Raid Boss for three hours during the day's proceedings. Apart from that, trainers will also encounter Hariyama and Scraggy in GO Raids. Furthermore, the event features a paid ticket, a new attack availability update, free Timed Research, and more.
This article provides all available updates regarding the day's event in Pokemon GO.
Pokemon GO Sparring Partners Raid Day event overview
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
Date, time, and event bonuses
Sparring Partners Raid Day takes place on Sunday, April 13, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. The event bonuses are:
- The Remote Raid Pass limit will increase to 20 from Saturday, April 12, at 5 pm to Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 8 pm PDT.
- Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of six).
- Increased chance of encountering Shiny Heracross, Hariyama, and Scraggy from Raids.
Featured Pokemon and attack availability updates
Mega Heracross (shiny variant available) will spawn in Mega Raids in Pokemon GO gyms. Hariyama (shiny variant available) and Scraggy (shiny variant available) will spawn frequently in raids.
Also read: Best counters to Mega Heracross raids in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses, Shiny odds, 100% CP, and more
With Sparring Partners Raid Day, Heracross can learn the Charged Attack Upper Hand. The move's official details are:
- Trainer Battles: 70 power and a chance to lower the opposing Pokémon’s Defense by one stage
- Gyms and raids: 50 power
Event Ticket and Timed Research
Pokemon GO trainers can pick up the Sparring Partners Raid Day Event Ticket for $4.99. It will be active on Sunday, April 13, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time, with the following bonuses:
- Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 14)
- Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles
- 50% more XP from Raid Battles
- 2× Stardust from Raid Battles
Also read: Is Pokemon GO Sparring Partners Raid Day ticket worth purchasing?
The event will also introduce a free Timed Research event with the following tasks and rewards:
Sparring Partners Raid Day Timed Research: Step 1 of 1
- Win a raid - 2000x Stardust
- Win 2 raids - 2000x Stardust
- Win 3 raids - 2000x Stardust
- Win 4 raids - 2000x Stardust
- Win 5 raids - 2000x Stardust
- Rewards: 10x Kubfu Candy, 2x Kubfu Candy XL
Also read: Pokemon GO Sparring Partners Raid Day overview: Best tips and tricks
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨