Is Pokemon GO Sparring Partners Raid Day ticket worth purchasing?

Pokemon GO Sparring Partners Raid Day is churning up into an exciting event packed with exclusive encounters and time-limited bonuses. The event is running on Sunday, April 13, 2025, between 2 and 5 pm local time. With a tight three-hour window, this event promises plenty of action for dedicated players.

Ad

From Mega Raids to exclusive rewards, there's a lot on offer — but with a USD $4.99 event ticket available, players are left wondering: Is it actually worth the price?

Let’s break down what’s included in the Pokemon GO Sparring Partners Raid Day and whether the optional ticket gives enough bang for your buck.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Pokemon GO Sparring Partners Raid Day: Event highlights

Mega Heracross as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

During the event, players can expect the following:

Ad

Trending

Mega Heracross will appear more frequently in Mega Raids (with a chance to be Shiny).

will appear more frequently in Mega Raids (with a chance to be Shiny). Hariyama and Scraggy will show up more often in regular raids, also with Shiny possibilities.

and will show up more often in regular raids, also with Shiny possibilities. All three Pokemon will receive access to a brand-new Charged Attack, Upper Hand.

Alongside this, a free Timed Research questline will be available during the event, offering:

questline will be available during the event, offering: 10,000 Stardust as a reward.

as a reward. 1,000 extra Stardust per Raid win , stacking with the ticket bonus.

, stacking with the ticket bonus. Plus other mystery rewards.

Ad

Just remember — the Timed Research tasks and rewards must be claimed by 5 pm local time on April 13.

Also read: Pokemon GO players discuss the return of evolution items with Applin's debut

Pokemon GO Sparring Partners Raid Day: Free bonuses for all players

Even without spending a dime, there are several valuable bonuses up for grabs:

Up to six free Raid Passes (one from the day + five from spinning Gym Photo Discs).

(one from the day + five from spinning Gym Photo Discs). Remote Raid Pass cap raised to 20 from April 12 at 5 pm to April 13 at 8 pm PDT.

from April 12 at 5 pm to April 13 at 8 pm PDT. Higher shiny odds for Heracross, Hariyama, and Scraggy in raids.

Ad

These perks make the event appealing on its own, especially for players aiming to bolster their Fighting-type collection or hunt shiny forms.

Also read: Pokemon GO player finds a rare location with access to Western and Eastern Hemisphere spawns

Pokemon GO Sparring Partners Raid Day: What does the USD $4.99 ticket include?

Scraggy as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For Trainers considering the premium experience, the paid ticket adds several more bonuses exclusive to the 3-hour window:

Ad

Eight extra Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (raising the total to 14)

from spinning Gym Photo Discs (raising the total to 14) Increased chance of getting Rare Candy XL from Raids

from Raids 50% more XP from Raid wins

from Raid wins Double Stardust from Raids

Essentially, this ticket supercharges your raid rewards, helping you gain more XP, Stardust, and rare resources faster. If you’re planning to raid heavily during the window, these boosts will stack up quickly.

Also worth noting: there’s a Pokemon GO Sparring Partners Raid Day Ultra Ticket Box available in the Pokemon GO Web Store, which includes the event ticket plus a free Premium Battle Pass, still priced at USD $4.99. So, if you’re going to buy it, that’s the better deal.

Ad

Also read: "Do people actually do these hatch challenges?": Pokemon GO player reacts to disproportional rewards for Collection Challenge

Final verdict: Is the Pokemon GO Sparring Partners Raid Day ticket worth buying?

Hariyama as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here’s the bottom line:

Ad

Purchase the ticket if you plan to raid heavily. With 14 available Raid Passes, higher Rare Candy XL rates, and shiny-boosted Heracross and Hariyama, it’s a great investment for dedicated players. The bonus XP and Stardust add even more value, especially for those grinding levels or building resources.

Don't purchase the ticket if you’re a casual player or can’t commit to the time. If you can’t dedicate the full 3-hour window to raiding, the extras might not justify the cost. You’ll still get some solid bonuses as a free player and can take a shot at catching Shiny Pokemon without spending anything.

Ad

The Pokemon GO Sparring Partners Raid Day ticket is worth purchasing — but only if you plan to take full advantage of it. For raid enthusiasts, shiny hunters, and resource grinders, it offers excellent value. For others, it’s completely possible to enjoy the event without spending a cent.

Also read: Pokemon GO April 2025 infographic: Events, raid bosses, Spotlight Hours, and more

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨