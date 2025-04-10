Pokemon GO players discuss the return of evolution items with Applin's debut

The Generation VIII creature Applin is making its debut in Pokemon GO. It will first appear in the Sweet Discoveries event from April 24, 2025, to April 29, 2025. However, players have noticed that Applin could evolve with the help of special items and Candy, which indicates the return of specialized items to evolve Pokemon in-game after a long time.

Items like the Zygarde Cells and Gimmighoul Coins are the most recent examples of evolution items. However, these were collectible items that needed to be accumulated to evolve a specific creature. The last consumable evolution item introduced was the Unova Stone, which could evolve Generation V Pokemon like Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

u/MasonOctopus shared this post on Reddit. They received this information via an email sent out by the game, which also hinted at debuts for Gossifleur and Tinkaton.

Players seemed mostly excited by the return of evolution items in Pokemon GO. Redditor u/Gallad475 noted the change and thought it was refreshing compared to Buddy tasks.

"Interesting Items are back.... Charcadet was a buddy evolution, and we haven't had Items in half a decade now, after the Unova Stones release. But tbh I do feel its a bit of a refresher than the umpteenth Buddy task."

In response to u/Gallad475, u/krispyboiz pointed out valid reasons why evolution items weren't introduced after a certain point in the game.

"I do prefer simpler evolution methods, but I also am not a fan of items. When you have it, it's super easy, but it's always annoying when it's difficult to actually get said item. I've seen plenty of threads where people are in desperate need of X evolution item."

They continued further:

"That and they clog up inventory. It's annoying having to try and keep like 1-2 of each evolution item or however many lol"

Redditor u/KlaymenThompson echoed u/krispyboiz's sentiments.

"I remember when there was a bunch of meta-relevant pokemon that needed Sinnoh Stones to evolve (Rhyperior, Electivire, Tangrowth, Togekiss, Honchkrow, Mamoswine, Weavile, Roserade) and I would go weeks without getting one"

History of evolution items in Pokemon GO

Sinnoh and Unova Stones in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Evolution items first arrived in Pokemon GO during the introduction of Johto creatures. These items included:

Sun Stone: Gloom to Bellossom and Sunkern to Sunflora; later Cottonee to Whimsicott, Petilil to Lilligant, and Helioptile to Heliolisk

Gloom to Bellossom and Sunkern to Sunflora; later Cottonee to Whimsicott, Petilil to Lilligant, and Helioptile to Heliolisk King's Rock: Poliwhirl to Politoed and Slowpoke to Slowking

Poliwhirl to Politoed and Slowpoke to Slowking Metal Coat: Onix to Steelix and Scyther to Scizor

Onix to Steelix and Scyther to Scizor Dragon Scale: Seadra to Kingdra

Seadra to Kingdra Up-Grade: Porygon to Porygon2

When Generation IV Pokemon were introduced, instead of adding all the Sinnoh items, the Sinnoh Stone was added for simplicity. Similarly in Generation V, the Unova Stone was added for the creatures from that generation.

Pokemon that evolved with a Sinnoh Stone in Pokemon GO

Porygon2 to Porygon-Z

Lickitung to Lickilicky

Rhydon to Rhyperior

Tangela to Tangrowth

Electabuzz to Electavire

Magmar to Magmortar

Togetic to Togekiss

Aipom to Ambipom

Yanma to Yanmega

Murkrow to Honchkrow

Misdreavus to Mismagius

Gligar to Gliscor

Sneasel to Weavile

Piloswine to Mamoswine

Kirlia to Gallade

Roselia to Roserade

Dusclops to Dusknoir

Snorunt to Froslass

Pokemon that evolve with a Unova Stone in Pokemon GO

Pansage to Simisage

Pansear to Simisear

Panpour to Simipour

Munna to Musharna

Minccino to Cinccino

Eelektrik to Eelektross

Lampent to Chandelure

Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."



Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.



In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books. Know More

