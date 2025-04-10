Pokemon GO players discuss the return of evolution items with Applin's debut

The Generation VIII creature Applin is making its debut in Pokemon GO. It will first appear in the Sweet Discoveries event from April 24, 2025, to April 29, 2025. However, players have noticed that Applin could evolve with the help of special items and Candy, which indicates the return of specialized items to evolve Pokemon in-game after a long time.
Items like the Zygarde Cells and Gimmighoul Coins are the most recent examples of evolution items. However, these were collectible items that needed to be accumulated to evolve a specific creature. The last consumable evolution item introduced was the Unova Stone, which could evolve Generation V Pokemon like Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour.
Also read: Pokemon GO Spring into Spring event overview: Best tips and tricks, hunt-worthy shinies, and more
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
u/MasonOctopus shared this post on Reddit. They received this information via an email sent out by the game, which also hinted at debuts for Gossifleur and Tinkaton.
Players seemed mostly excited by the return of evolution items in Pokemon GO. Redditor u/Gallad475 noted the change and thought it was refreshing compared to Buddy tasks.
"Interesting Items are back.... Charcadet was a buddy evolution, and we haven't had Items in half a decade now, after the Unova Stones release. But tbh I do feel its a bit of a refresher than the umpteenth Buddy task."
In response to u/Gallad475, u/krispyboiz pointed out valid reasons why evolution items weren't introduced after a certain point in the game.
"I do prefer simpler evolution methods, but I also am not a fan of items. When you have it, it's super easy, but it's always annoying when it's difficult to actually get said item. I've seen plenty of threads where people are in desperate need of X evolution item."
They continued further:
"That and they clog up inventory. It's annoying having to try and keep like 1-2 of each evolution item or however many lol"
Redditor u/KlaymenThompson echoed u/krispyboiz's sentiments.
"I remember when there was a bunch of meta-relevant pokemon that needed Sinnoh Stones to evolve (Rhyperior, Electivire, Tangrowth, Togekiss, Honchkrow, Mamoswine, Weavile, Roserade) and I would go weeks without getting one"
Also read: Gen IX Pokemon with great Pokemon GO Battle League potential nerfed before release: Datamine reports
History of evolution items in Pokemon GO
Evolution items first arrived in Pokemon GO during the introduction of Johto creatures. These items included:
- Sun Stone: Gloom to Bellossom and Sunkern to Sunflora; later Cottonee to Whimsicott, Petilil to Lilligant, and Helioptile to Heliolisk
- King's Rock: Poliwhirl to Politoed and Slowpoke to Slowking
- Metal Coat: Onix to Steelix and Scyther to Scizor
- Dragon Scale: Seadra to Kingdra
- Up-Grade: Porygon to Porygon2
When Generation IV Pokemon were introduced, instead of adding all the Sinnoh items, the Sinnoh Stone was added for simplicity. Similarly in Generation V, the Unova Stone was added for the creatures from that generation.
Pokemon that evolved with a Sinnoh Stone in Pokemon GO
- Porygon2 to Porygon-Z
- Lickitung to Lickilicky
- Rhydon to Rhyperior
- Tangela to Tangrowth
- Electabuzz to Electavire
- Magmar to Magmortar
- Togetic to Togekiss
- Aipom to Ambipom
- Yanma to Yanmega
- Murkrow to Honchkrow
- Misdreavus to Mismagius
- Gligar to Gliscor
- Sneasel to Weavile
- Piloswine to Mamoswine
- Kirlia to Gallade
- Roselia to Roserade
- Dusclops to Dusknoir
- Snorunt to Froslass
Pokemon that evolve with a Unova Stone in Pokemon GO
- Pansage to Simisage
- Pansear to Simisear
- Panpour to Simipour
- Munna to Musharna
- Minccino to Cinccino
- Eelektrik to Eelektross
- Lampent to Chandelure
Also read: Is Pokemon GO Spring into Spring 2025 ticket worth purchasing?
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides here:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in the game
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
- Go Evolution Calculator
- Pokemon Type Calculator
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨