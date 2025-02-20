Pokemon GO Staraptor raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

A Pokemon GO Staraptor raid guide will be useful to trainers wishing to fight it in 3-star raid battles. The creature has been available in Gyms around you since 10 am local time on February 17, 2025. It will remain in the cycle until the beginning of the Road to Unova event on February 24.

This article highlights the weaknesses and best counters to Pokemon GO Staraptor raids.

Pokemon GO Staraptor raid weaknesses

Staraptor's type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

What is super-effective against Staraptor in Pokemon GO?

Staraptor is a Normal- and Flying-type Pocket Monster. Therefore, it takes super-effective damage from Ice-, Rock-, and Electric-type moves.

You can learn more about Staraptor's type matchups using our Pokemon Type Calculator.

Staraptor's stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

As a 3-star Raid boss in Pokemon GO, Staraptor has the following stats:

Combat Power: 18,600

18,600 Attack: 234

234 Defense: 140

140 Stamina: 3,600 HP

3,600 HP Fast Attacks: Quick Attack, Wing Attack, and Sand Attack

Quick Attack, Wing Attack, and Sand Attack Charged Attacks: Brave Bird, Close Combat, Fly, and Heat Wave

Staraptor raids can be challenged by 20 trainers simultaneously, with players joining either in person or using Remote Raid Passes. The battle lasts for 180 seconds.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Staraptor raids

Staraptor in the anime (Image via TPC)

The best Pocket Monsters to counter Staraptor in Pokemon GO raids are Black and White Kyurem, Shadow Raikou, and Mega Tyranitar. The following list offers more options.

Best Ice-type counters to Staraptor

Black Kyurem with Dragon Tail and Freeze Shock

White Kyurem with Ice Fang and Ice Burn

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Glaciate

Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Best Electric-type counters to Staraptor

Shadow or regular Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Therian Forme Thundurus with Volt Switch and Wildbolt Storm

Xurkitree with Thunder Shock and Power Whip

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

Shadow Electrivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Best Rock-type counters to Staraptor

Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker.

Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge.

Tyrantrum with Rock Throw and Meteor Beam.

Shadow Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide.

Use the following search strings to find the top counters of each of these types in your collection:

Ice&@Ice&cp2000-

Electric&@Electric&cp2000-

Rock&@Rock&cp2000-

Pokemon GO Staraptor raid catch CP and shiny availability

Staraptor shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

Staraptor's catch CP will lie in one of the following ranges:

No weather boost: 1,538 - 1,614 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

1,538 - 1,614 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Partly Cloudy or Windy): 1,922 - 2,018 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Staraptor raids?

No weather boost: 1,614 CP

1,614 CP Weather boosted (Partly Cloudy or Windy): 2,018 CP

Can Staraptor be shiny in Pokemon GO raids?

Staraptor caught from raids cannot be shiny. However, Shiny Staraptor can be obtained by evolving Shiny Starly.

