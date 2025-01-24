Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve Field Research and Premium Timed Research: Tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve Field Research and Premium Timed Research involve general gameplay tasks like catching Pokemon, battling in the GO Battle League, and spinning PokeStops. While the Field Research is available for free, the Premium Timed Research is a paid questline, costing US$5.00 and providing a 2x Hatch Stardust bonus.

Steeled Resolve runs from Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at 10 a.m. local time to Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 8 p.m. local time. We have gathered all the available information regarding the available Field Research and Premium Timed Research in the article below.

Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve Field Research tasks and rewards

Here are its tasks and rewards:

Catch 5 Pokemon - Clefairy encounter [shiny encounter available], Jigglypuff encounter [shiny encounter available], or Togetic encounter [shiny encounter available]

- Clefairy encounter [shiny encounter available], Jigglypuff encounter [shiny encounter available], or Togetic encounter [shiny encounter available] Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - 5x Poke Ball, 3x Super Potion, or 2x Revive

- 5x Poke Ball, 3x Super Potion, or 2x Revive Battle in the GO Battle League - Cubone encounter [shiny encounter available], Marill encounter [shiny encounter available], or Inkay encounter [shiny encounter available]

- Cubone encounter [shiny encounter available], Marill encounter [shiny encounter available], or Inkay encounter [shiny encounter available] Power up Pokemon 5 times - Hoppip encounter [shiny encounter available], Dunsparce encounter [shiny encounter available], or Barboach encounter [shiny encounter available]

Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve Premium Timed Research tasks and rewards

The tasks and rewards are:

Step 1 of 1

Power up Pokemon 5 times - Rookidee encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times - Diggersby encounter

Win a raid - Inkay encounter

Win 2 raids - Pancham encounter

Win 3 raids - Clodsire encounter

Battle in the GO Battle League - Jumpluff encounter

Battle in the GO Battle league 2 times - Azumarill encounter

Battle in the GO Battle League 3 times - Galarian Weezin encounter

Rewards: 1x Elite Charged TM, 200000x Stardust, 50000 XP

The Premium Timed Research needs to be completed and rewards claimed by Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 11.59 p.m. local time.

