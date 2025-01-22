Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve Timed Research is available to every trainer who participates during the event. The event-exclusive questline has three steps but offers a choice between Blanche and Cliff before step 2. Rewards for the former include a Marill encounter, while the latter offers a Shadow Machop encounter.
Steeled Resolve began on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at 10 am local time and will culminate on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 8 pm local time. The event marks the debut of Rookidee, Corvisquire, and Corviknight in-game.
Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve Timed Research: Tasks and rewards
The tasks and rewards are:
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
Step 1 of 3
- Catch 15 Pokemon - 5x Ultra Ball
- Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - Bunnelby encounter
- Explore 2 km - Paldean Wooper encounter
- Rewards: 1000x Stardust, 1000 XP
Check out our Blanche or Cliff: Which path should you choose in Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve Timed Research? guide to make the best choice when given the option to choose between the two.
Blanche: Step 2 of 3
- Use 5 Supereffective Charged Attacks - 500x Stardust
- Power up Pokemon 5 times - 2x Fast TM
- Battle in the GO Battle League 5 times - 2x Charged TM
- Rewards: Marill encounter, 2000 XP
Blanche: Step 3 of 3
- Catch 25 Pokemon - 10x Ultra Ball
- Power up Pokemon 10 times - 1x Silver Pinap berry
- Win a Trainer Battle in the GO Battle League - Steelix encounter
- Rewards: 1x Magnetic Lure Module, 3000 XP, 2000x Stardust
Cliff: Step 2 of 3
- Use 5 Supereffective Charged Attacks - 500x Stardust
- Power up Pokemon 5 times - 2x Fast TM
- Battle in the GO Battle League 5 times - 2x Charged TM
- Rewards: Shadow Machop encounter, 2000 XP
Cliff: Step 3 of 3
- Catch 25 Pokemon - 10x Ultra Ball
- Power up Pokemon 10 times - 1x Silver Pinap berry
- Win a Trainer Battle in the GO Battle League - Marowak encounter
- Rewards: 1x Magnetic Lure Module, 3000 XP, 2000x Stardust
Check out other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
- Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨