Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve Timed Research is available to every trainer who participates during the event. The event-exclusive questline has three steps but offers a choice between Blanche and Cliff before step 2. Rewards for the former include a Marill encounter, while the latter offers a Shadow Machop encounter.

Steeled Resolve began on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at 10 am local time and will culminate on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 8 pm local time. The event marks the debut of Rookidee, Corvisquire, and Corviknight in-game.

Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve Timed Research: Tasks and rewards

The tasks and rewards are:

Step 1 of 3

Catch 15 Pokemon - 5x Ultra Ball

Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - Bunnelby encounter

Explore 2 km - Paldean Wooper encounter

Rewards: 1000x Stardust, 1000 XP

Check out our Blanche or Cliff: Which path should you choose in Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve Timed Research? guide to make the best choice when given the option to choose between the two.

Blanche: Step 2 of 3

Use 5 Supereffective Charged Attacks - 500x Stardust

Power up Pokemon 5 times - 2x Fast TM

Battle in the GO Battle League 5 times - 2x Charged TM

Rewards: Marill encounter, 2000 XP

Blanche: Step 3 of 3

Catch 25 Pokemon - 10x Ultra Ball

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 1x Silver Pinap berry

Win a Trainer Battle in the GO Battle League - Steelix encounter

Rewards: 1x Magnetic Lure Module, 3000 XP, 2000x Stardust

Cliff: Step 2 of 3

Use 5 Supereffective Charged Attacks - 500x Stardust

Power up Pokemon 5 times - 2x Fast TM

Battle in the GO Battle League 5 times - 2x Charged TM

Rewards: Shadow Machop encounter, 2000 XP

Cliff: Step 3 of 3

Catch 25 Pokemon - 10x Ultra Ball

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 1x Silver Pinap berry

Win a Trainer Battle in the GO Battle League - Marowak encounter

Rewards: 1x Magnetic Lure Module, 3000 XP, 2000x Stardust

