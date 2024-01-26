Pokemon GO Taken Treasures: Exploring the shiny odds of every spotlighted Pocket Monster

Pokemon GO Taken Treasures is the latest Team GO Rocket Takeover event, and players might be interested in discovering the shiny odds of the featured Pocket Monsters during the event. It will kick off at 12 am local time on January 27, 2024, and will go on till 11:59 pm local time on February 1, 2024.
This article covers all the shiny Pokemon that will be featured in the Taken Treasures event and their shiny odds.
All Pokemon GO Taken Treasures shiny Pokemon and shiny odds
Alolan Ratata
- Where to find: One-star Raids
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Alolan Meowth
- Where to find: One-star Raids
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Alolan Grimer
- Where to find: One-star Raids
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Galarian Zigzagoon
- Where to find: One-star Raids
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Galarian Weezing
- Where to find: Three-star Raids in Pokemon GO Taken Treasures
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Tyranitar
- Where to find: Three-star Raids in Pokemon GO Taken Treasures
- Shiny rate: 1/128
Bombirdier
- Where to find: Three-star Raids in Pokemon GO Taken Treasures
- Shiny rate: 1/64
Shadow Murkro
- Where to find: One-star Shadow Raids
- Shiny rate: 1/256
Shadow Pineco
- Where to find: One-star Shadow Raids
- Shiny rate: 1/64
Shadow Scyther
- Where to find: Three-star Shadow Raids
- Shiny rate: 1/256
Ekans
- Where to find: Field Research Reward encounters
- Shiny rate: 1/128
Zubat
- Where to find: Field Research Reward encounters
- Shiny rate: 1/128
Koffing
- Where to find: Field Research Reward encounters
- Shiny rate: 1/128
Paldean Wooper
- Where to find: Field Research Reward encounters
- Shiny rate: 1/128
Poochyena
- Where to find: Field Research Reward encounters
- Shiny rate: 1/128
Sableye
- Where to find: Field Research Reward encounters
- Shiny rate: 1/128
Croagunk
- Where to find: Field Research Reward encounters
- Shiny rate: 1/128
Scraggy
- Where to find: Field Research Reward encounters
- Shiny rate: 1/128
Therian Landorus
- Where to find: Five-star Raids in Pokemon GO Taken Treasures
- Shiny rate: 1/20
Catching Shiny Therian Landorus during this event will give you a variant of the critter that knows the exclusive Charged Attack Sandsear Storm.
Shadow Ho-Oh
- Where to find: Five-star Shadow Raids in Pokemon GO Taken Treasures
- Shiny rate: 1/20
Check out our Shadow Ho-Oh raid guide for the best chance at defeating this formidable raid boss.
