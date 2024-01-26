Pokemon GO Taken Treasures: Exploring the shiny odds of every spotlighted Pocket Monster

Pokemon GO Taken Treasures is the latest Team GO Rocket Takeover event, and players might be interested in discovering the shiny odds of the featured Pocket Monsters during the event. It will kick off at 12 am local time on January 27, 2024, and will go on till 11:59 pm local time on February 1, 2024.

This article covers all the shiny Pokemon that will be featured in the Taken Treasures event and their shiny odds.

All Pokemon GO Taken Treasures shiny Pokemon and shiny odds

Alolan Ratata

Shiny Alolan Ratata (Image via TPC)

Where to find: One-star Raids

One-star Raids Shiny rate: 1/512

Alolan Meowth

Shiny Alolan Meowth (Image via TPC)

Where to find: One-star Raids

One-star Raids Shiny rate: 1/512

Alolan Grimer

Shiny Alolan Muk (Image via TPC)

Where to find: One-star Raids

One-star Raids Shiny rate: 1/512

Galarian Zigzagoon

Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon (Image via TPC)

Where to find: One-star Raids

One-star Raids Shiny rate: 1/512

Galarian Weezing

Shiny Galarian Weezing (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Three-star Raids in Pokemon GO Taken Treasures

Three-star Raids in Pokemon GO Taken Treasures Shiny rate: 1/512

Tyranitar

Shiny Tyranitar (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Three-star Raids in Pokemon GO Taken Treasures

Three-star Raids in Pokemon GO Taken Treasures Shiny rate: 1/128

Bombirdier

Where to find: Three-star Raids in Pokemon GO Taken Treasures

Three-star Raids in Pokemon GO Taken Treasures Shiny rate: 1/64

Shadow Murkro

Shiny Murkrow (Image via TPC)

Where to find: One-star Shadow Raids

One-star Shadow Raids Shiny rate: 1/256

Shadow Pineco

Shiny Pineco (Image via TPC)

Where to find: One-star Shadow Raids

One-star Shadow Raids Shiny rate: 1/64

Shadow Scyther

Shiny Scyther (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Three-star Shadow Raids

Three-star Shadow Raids Shiny rate: 1/256

Ekans

Shiny Ekans (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Field Research Reward encounters

Field Research Reward encounters Shiny rate: 1/128

Zubat

Shiny Zubat (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Field Research Reward encounters

Field Research Reward encounters Shiny rate: 1/128

Koffing

Shiny Koffing (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Field Research Reward encounters

Field Research Reward encounters Shiny rate: 1/128

Paldean Wooper

Shiny Paldean Wooper (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Field Research Reward encounters

Field Research Reward encounters Shiny rate: 1/128

Poochyena

Shiny Poochyena (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Field Research Reward encounters

Field Research Reward encounters Shiny rate: 1/128

Sableye

Shiny Sableye (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Field Research Reward encounters

Field Research Reward encounters Shiny rate: 1/128

Croagunk

Shiny Croagunk (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Field Research Reward encounters

Field Research Reward encounters Shiny rate: 1/128

Scraggy

Shiny Scraggy (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Field Research Reward encounters

Field Research Reward encounters Shiny rate: 1/128

Therian Landorus

Shiny Therian Landorus (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Five-star Raids in Pokemon GO Taken Treasures

Five-star Raids in Pokemon GO Taken Treasures Shiny rate: 1/20

Catching Shiny Therian Landorus during this event will give you a variant of the critter that knows the exclusive Charged Attack Sandsear Storm.

Shadow Ho-Oh

Shiny Ho-Oh (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Five-star Shadow Raids in Pokemon GO Taken Treasures

Five-star Shadow Raids in Pokemon GO Taken Treasures Shiny rate: 1/20

Check out our Shadow Ho-Oh raid guide for the best chance at defeating this formidable raid boss.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

