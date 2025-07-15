Pokemon GO Tatsugiri best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

Equipping Pokemon GO Tatsugiri with its best moveset will help you derive the highest possible results with this Water- and Dragon-type creature. It was released on July 14, 2025, as part of the Water Festival event and is available via one-star raids and trading.
At the outset, Tatsugiri in Pokemon GO is far from good in PvP and PvE battles. However, if you wish to use it, this guide lists the creature's best moveset and counters.
Pokemon GO Tatsugiri best moveset
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
Pokemon GO Tatsugiri best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Water Gun
- Charged Attacks: Surf and Outrage
Pokemon GO Tatsugiri best PvE moveset
- Fast Attack: Water Gun
- Charged Attacks: Outrage
Is Tatsugiri good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
No, Tatsugiri doesn't have much utility in either Pokemon GO's PvP or PvE arena. In the former, the critter lacks a good, quick-charging Fast Move and decent bulk. These hold it back by not letting the critter reach Charged Moves frequently.
In PvE, Tatsugiri is outclassed by numerous powerful Water- and Dragon-type Megas, Shadows, and Legendaries.
Pokemon GO Tatsugiri: All moves and stats
- Type: Water and Dragon
- Attack: 226
- Defense: 166
- Stamina: 169
- Max CP: 3,105 (3,142 with Best Buddy boost)
- Fast Attacks: Take Down and Water Gun
- Charged Attacks: Surf, Muddy Water, Outrage, and Hydro Pump
Also read: Is Water Festival 2025 Paid Timed Research worth it for Pokemon GO trainers?
Tatsugiri's strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO
Weaknesses
- Fairy
- Dragong
Resistances
- Steel
- Fire
- Water
Best counters to Tatsugiri in Pokemon GO
Great League counters: Lapras, Jumpluff, Jellicent, Wigglytuff, Dewgong, Samurott, Araquanid
Ultra League counters: Altered Forme Giratina, Samurott, Guzzlord, Complete Forme Zygarde, Lapras, Jellicent, Venusaur
Also read: Pokemon GO Dynamax Wailmer Max Battle guide
PvE counters
- Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe
- Mega Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Mega Salamence with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor
- Origin Forme Palkia with Dragon Tail and Spacial Rend
- Mega or Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
- Incarnate Forme Enamorus with Fairy Wind and Dazzling Gleam
- Tapu Lele with Confusion and Nature's Madness
- Zacian with Snarl and Play Rough
- Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast
Check out our other Pokemon GO articles:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in the game
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
- Go Evolution Calculator
- Pokemon Type Calculator
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨