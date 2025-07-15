Pokemon GO Tatsugiri best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

  • home icon
By Abhipsito Das
Published Jul 15, 2025 20:24 GMT
Pokemon GO Tatsugiri best moveset
Pokemon GO Tatsugiri PvP and PvE guide (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Equipping Pokemon GO Tatsugiri with its best moveset will help you derive the highest possible results with this Water- and Dragon-type creature. It was released on July 14, 2025, as part of the Water Festival event and is available via one-star raids and trading.

At the outset, Tatsugiri in Pokemon GO is far from good in PvP and PvE battles. However, if you wish to use it, this guide lists the creature's best moveset and counters.

Pokemon GO Tatsugiri best moveset

Pokemon GO Tatsugiri promo (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Pokemon GO Tatsugiri best PvP moveset

  • Fast Attack: Water Gun
  • Charged Attacks: Surf and Outrage

Pokemon GO Tatsugiri best PvE moveset

  • Fast Attack: Water Gun
  • Charged Attacks: Outrage

Is Tatsugiri good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

No, Tatsugiri doesn't have much utility in either Pokemon GO's PvP or PvE arena. In the former, the critter lacks a good, quick-charging Fast Move and decent bulk. These hold it back by not letting the critter reach Charged Moves frequently.

In PvE, Tatsugiri is outclassed by numerous powerful Water- and Dragon-type Megas, Shadows, and Legendaries.

Pokemon GO Tatsugiri: All moves and stats

  • Type: Water and Dragon
  • Attack: 226
  • Defense: 166
  • Stamina: 169
  • Max CP: 3,105 (3,142 with Best Buddy boost)
  • Fast Attacks: Take Down and Water Gun
  • Charged Attacks: Surf, Muddy Water, Outrage, and Hydro Pump

Tatsugiri's strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Weaknesses

  • Fairy
  • Dragong

Resistances

  • Steel
  • Fire
  • Water

Best counters to Tatsugiri in Pokemon GO

Great League counters: Lapras, Jumpluff, Jellicent, Wigglytuff, Dewgong, Samurott, Araquanid

Ultra League counters: Altered Forme Giratina, Samurott, Guzzlord, Complete Forme Zygarde, Lapras, Jellicent, Venusaur

PvE counters

  • Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe
  • Mega Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage
  • Mega Salamence with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor
  • Origin Forme Palkia with Dragon Tail and Spacial Rend
  • Mega or Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
  • Incarnate Forme Enamorus with Fairy Wind and Dazzling Gleam
  • Tapu Lele with Confusion and Nature's Madness
  • Zacian with Snarl and Play Rough
  • Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast
About the author
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
