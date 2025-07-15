Pokemon GO Tatsugiri best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

Equipping Pokemon GO Tatsugiri with its best moveset will help you derive the highest possible results with this Water- and Dragon-type creature. It was released on July 14, 2025, as part of the Water Festival event and is available via one-star raids and trading.

At the outset, Tatsugiri in Pokemon GO is far from good in PvP and PvE battles. However, if you wish to use it, this guide lists the creature's best moveset and counters.

Pokemon GO Tatsugiri best moveset

Pokemon GO Tatsugiri promo (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Tatsugiri best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Water Gun

Water Gun Charged Attacks: Surf and Outrage

Pokemon GO Tatsugiri best PvE moveset

Fast Attack: Water Gun

Water Gun Charged Attacks: Outrage

Is Tatsugiri good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

No, Tatsugiri doesn't have much utility in either Pokemon GO's PvP or PvE arena. In the former, the critter lacks a good, quick-charging Fast Move and decent bulk. These hold it back by not letting the critter reach Charged Moves frequently.

In PvE, Tatsugiri is outclassed by numerous powerful Water- and Dragon-type Megas, Shadows, and Legendaries.

Pokemon GO Tatsugiri: All moves and stats

Type: Water and Dragon

Water and Dragon Attack: 226

226 Defense: 166

166 Stamina: 169

169 Max CP: 3,105 (3,142 with Best Buddy boost)

3,105 (3,142 with Best Buddy boost) Fast Attacks: Take Down and Water Gun

Take Down and Water Gun Charged Attacks: Surf, Muddy Water, Outrage, and Hydro Pump

Also read: Is Water Festival 2025 Paid Timed Research worth it for Pokemon GO trainers?

Tatsugiri's strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Weaknesses

Fairy

Dragong

Resistances

Steel

Fire

Water

Best counters to Tatsugiri in Pokemon GO

Great League counters: Lapras, Jumpluff, Jellicent, Wigglytuff, Dewgong, Samurott, Araquanid

Ultra League counters: Altered Forme Giratina, Samurott, Guzzlord, Complete Forme Zygarde, Lapras, Jellicent, Venusaur

Also read: Pokemon GO Dynamax Wailmer Max Battle guide

PvE counters

Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe

Mega Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Mega Salamence with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Origin Forme Palkia with Dragon Tail and Spacial Rend

Mega or Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Incarnate Forme Enamorus with Fairy Wind and Dazzling Gleam

Tapu Lele with Confusion and Nature's Madness

Zacian with Snarl and Play Rough

Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast

