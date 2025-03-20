Pokemon GO Thievul: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Thievul's best moveset will help you get the most optimal results with this creature. It was released on March 19, 2025, with the Deep Depths event. This Pocket Monster can be obtained by evolving Nickit by feeding it 50 Candy. Thievul is a mono-Dark-type creature, which can be quite effective in the current meta with Psywave users being quite dominant.
This article highlights the best moveset for Thievul in Pokemon GO. It also covers the creature's PvP and PvE viability, as well as the best ways to counter it.
Pokemon GO Thievul best moveset
Pokemon GO Thievul best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Snarl
- Charged Attacks: Play Rough and Night Slash
Pokemon GO Thievul best PvE moveset (Dark-type attacker)
- Fast Attack: Snarl
- Charged Attacks: Night Slash
Is Thievul good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
Thievul in Pokemon GO PvP
Simulations rank Thievul poorly. Its mono Dark typing, jack-of-all-trades stats, and lack of moveset options hold it back from being a top meta threat. However, in the Great League of Pokemon GO, Thievul can do well as it resists some of the best Fast Attacks in the game right now — most notably Psywave.
To get decent results out of Thievul, you'd need to team-build with its strengths and weaknesses in mind.
Thievul in Pokemon GO PvE
Thievul doesn't have the damage output needed to be a top Dark-type attacker. It has a relatively low max combat power and a below-average Attack stat. You can, however, use it for less strenuous situations like Attacking and Defending Gyms in Pokemon GO.
Pokemon GO Thievul: All moves and stats
The Fast Attacks that Thievul can learn in this AR-based mobile game are:
- Snarl
- Quick Attack
This Pocket Monster can learn these Charged Attacks:
- Night Slash
- Play Rough
Base stats
- Attack: 172
- Defense: 164
- Stamina: 172
- Max CP: 2,415
Pokemon GO Thievul's strengths and weaknesses
Weaknesses:
- Bug
- Fairy
- Fighting
Resistances:
- Dark
- Ghost
- Psychic
Thievul deals STAB super-effective damage to the following types:
- Ghost
- Psychic
Best counters to Thievul in Pokemon GO
Great League counters: Annihilape, Azumarill, Diggersby, Shadow Drapion, and Clodsire.
Ultra League counters: Clefable, Virizion, Annihilape, Skeledirge, and Feraligatr.
PvE counters
- Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere.
- Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast.
- Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword.
- Mega or Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
- Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast
- Shadow Granbull with Charm and Play Rough
- Mega Heracross with Struggle Bug and Megahorn
- Mega or Shadow Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor
- Mega or Shadow Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor
- Shadow Escavalier with Bug Bite and Megahorn
