Pokemon GO Thievul: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Thievul's best moveset will help you get the most optimal results with this creature. It was released on March 19, 2025, with the Deep Depths event. This Pocket Monster can be obtained by evolving Nickit by feeding it 50 Candy. Thievul is a mono-Dark-type creature, which can be quite effective in the current meta with Psywave users being quite dominant.

This article highlights the best moveset for Thievul in Pokemon GO. It also covers the creature's PvP and PvE viability, as well as the best ways to counter it.

Pokemon GO Thievul best moveset

Pokemon GO Thievul best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Snarl

Snarl Charged Attacks: Play Rough and Night Slash

Pokemon GO Thievul best PvE moveset (Dark-type attacker)

Fast Attack: Snarl

Snarl Charged Attacks: Night Slash

Trending

Is Thievul good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Thievul in the anime (Image via TPC)

Thievul in Pokemon GO PvP

Simulations rank Thievul poorly. Its mono Dark typing, jack-of-all-trades stats, and lack of moveset options hold it back from being a top meta threat. However, in the Great League of Pokemon GO, Thievul can do well as it resists some of the best Fast Attacks in the game right now — most notably Psywave.

To get decent results out of Thievul, you'd need to team-build with its strengths and weaknesses in mind.

Thievul in Pokemon GO PvE

Thievul doesn't have the damage output needed to be a top Dark-type attacker. It has a relatively low max combat power and a below-average Attack stat. You can, however, use it for less strenuous situations like Attacking and Defending Gyms in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO Thievul: All moves and stats

The Fast Attacks that Thievul can learn in this AR-based mobile game are:

Snarl

Quick Attack

This Pocket Monster can learn these Charged Attacks:

Night Slash

Play Rough

Base stats

Attack: 172

172 Defense: 164

164 Stamina: 172

172 Max CP: 2,415

Pokemon GO Thievul's strengths and weaknesses

Thievul's type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

Weaknesses:

Bug

Fairy

Fighting

Resistances:

Dark

Ghost

Psychic

Thievul deals STAB super-effective damage to the following types:

Ghost

Psychic

Learn more about Thievul's offensive and defensive prowess using our Pokemon Type Calculator.

Best counters to Thievul in Pokemon GO

Great League counters: Annihilape, Azumarill, Diggersby, Shadow Drapion, and Clodsire.

Ultra League counters: Clefable, Virizion, Annihilape, Skeledirge, and Feraligatr.

PvE counters

Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere.

Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast.

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword.

Mega or Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast

Shadow Granbull with Charm and Play Rough

Mega Heracross with Struggle Bug and Megahorn

Mega or Shadow Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Mega or Shadow Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Shadow Escavalier with Bug Bite and Megahorn

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

