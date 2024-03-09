Pokemon GO World of Wonders Prime Gaming Partner Research provides players with Amazing Prime Gaming access with exciting pocket monster encounters, including Drampa. The Placid Normal/Dragon Pokemon from Generation VII debuted with the Lunar New Year in Pokemon GO in February 2024.

The latest Amazon Prime Gaming Partner Research was shared by developers on the official Pokemon GO X channel. While this requires players to have a premium subscription, they can currently redeem the Pokemon GO Code for Captain's Hat Pikachu Timed Research for free.

Pokemon GO World of Wonders Prime Gaming Partner Research tasks and rewards: How to compete

The Pokemon GO World of Wonders Prime Gaming Partner Research is available from Friday, March 8, 2024, at 4 pm local time to Sunday, April 14, at 8 pm local time.

Drampa Prime Gaming Partner Research (Image via The Pokemon Company || Amazon)

The tasks and rewards are as follows:

Step 1 of 4

Make 20 Curveball Throws - Smoliv encounter

Catch 30 Pokemon - Smoliv encounter

Send 5 Gifts and add a sticker to each - Smoliv encounter

Rewards: 1x Incense, 1x Lucky Egg, 2x Golden Razz Berry

Step 2 of 4

Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Morelull encounter

Catch 12 different species of Pokemon - Morelull encounter

Explore 5 km - Morelull encounter

Rewards: 1x Poffin, 3x Revive, 10x Max Potion

Step 3 of 4

Power up Pokemon 5 times - Growlithe encounter

Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket Grunts - Growlithe encounter

Earn 2 Candies walking with your buddy - Growlithe encounter

Rewards: 1x Incubator, 20x Great Ball, 20x Ultra Ball

Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! - 5x Vespiquen Sticker

Claim Reward! - 5x Swadloon Sticker

Claim Reward! - 5x Jigglypuff Sticker

Rewards: 10000x Stardust, 10000 XP, Drampa encounter

How to claim and redeem Pokemon GO World of Wonders Prime Gaming Partner Research

The redeeming process is as follows:

Go to the Prime Gaming Pokemon GO website, sign in with your Amazon Prime account, and claim the respective code.

Go to the Nintendo Offer Redemption page and sign in with your Pokemon GO account.

Input the code and click Submit .

. If the redemption is successful, the quest will be added to your in-game inventory.

