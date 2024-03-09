Pokemon GO World of Wonders Prime Gaming Partner Research provides players with Amazing Prime Gaming access with exciting pocket monster encounters, including Drampa. The Placid Normal/Dragon Pokemon from Generation VII debuted with the Lunar New Year in Pokemon GO in February 2024.
The latest Amazon Prime Gaming Partner Research was shared by developers on the official Pokemon GO X channel. While this requires players to have a premium subscription, they can currently redeem the Pokemon GO Code for Captain's Hat Pikachu Timed Research for free.
Pokemon GO World of Wonders Prime Gaming Partner Research tasks and rewards: How to compete
The Pokemon GO World of Wonders Prime Gaming Partner Research is available from Friday, March 8, 2024, at 4 pm local time to Sunday, April 14, at 8 pm local time.
The tasks and rewards are as follows:
Step 1 of 4
- Make 20 Curveball Throws - Smoliv encounter
- Catch 30 Pokemon - Smoliv encounter
- Send 5 Gifts and add a sticker to each - Smoliv encounter
- Rewards: 1x Incense, 1x Lucky Egg, 2x Golden Razz Berry
Step 2 of 4
- Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Morelull encounter
- Catch 12 different species of Pokemon - Morelull encounter
- Explore 5 km - Morelull encounter
- Rewards: 1x Poffin, 3x Revive, 10x Max Potion
Step 3 of 4
- Power up Pokemon 5 times - Growlithe encounter
- Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket Grunts - Growlithe encounter
- Earn 2 Candies walking with your buddy - Growlithe encounter
- Rewards: 1x Incubator, 20x Great Ball, 20x Ultra Ball
Step 4 of 4
- Claim Reward! - 5x Vespiquen Sticker
- Claim Reward! - 5x Swadloon Sticker
- Claim Reward! - 5x Jigglypuff Sticker
- Rewards: 10000x Stardust, 10000 XP, Drampa encounter
How to claim and redeem Pokemon GO World of Wonders Prime Gaming Partner Research
The redeeming process is as follows:
- Go to the Prime Gaming Pokemon GO website, sign in with your Amazon Prime account, and claim the respective code.
- Go to the Nintendo Offer Redemption page and sign in with your Pokemon GO account.
- Input the code and click Submit.
- If the redemption is successful, the quest will be added to your in-game inventory.
