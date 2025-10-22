Pokemon Legends Z-A walkthrough: How to complete A Request from the Rust Syndicate main mission

In Pokemon Legends Z-A, A Request from the Rust Syndicate serves as the 20th main mission and marks a dramatic turning point in the story. Urbain (or Taunie, depending on your version) has fallen deep into debt with the Rust Syndicate, forcing Team MZ into an uneasy alliance with the city’s most notorious organization.

Your goal is simple but far from easy: settle their demands, survive a series of difficult battles, and uncover the truth behind Corbeau’s influence.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Mission 20: A Request from the Rust Syndicate walkthrough

The mission begins at the Rust Syndicate headquarters, located near Bleu Plaza. To save time, fast travel to Bleu Plaza, then make your way towards the Syndicate’s imposing steel gates. As you approach, you’ll be intercepted by a group of Rust Syndicate Grunts. One of them will challenge you to a battle. It’s your first real test in this mission, so use it to gauge the strength of their Steel-type Pokemon before the tougher fight ahead.

A Request from the Rust Syndicate walkthrough: Battle with one of the Rust Syndicate Grunts (Image via The Pokemon Company|| OnGame MultiGaming on YouTube)

After your victory, a key figure named Philippe will emerge. As one of Corbeau’s trusted subordinates, Philippe won’t let you pass without proving yourself in battle. He wields a fearsome team of Steel-types: a Lv.46 Steelix, Lv.46 Scizor, and Lv.47 Mega Skarmory.

To gain the upper hand, bring Pokemon with Fire-type attacks. Philippe’s Pokemon have strong defense, so patience and smart item use will be essential. Don’t hesitate to switch out your lead and use Potions mid-battle to stay in the fight.

A Request from the Rust Syndicate walkthrough: Philippe won’t let you pass without proving yourself in battle (Image via The Pokemon Company|| OnGame MultiGaming on YouTube)

Once you defeat Philippe, he guides you inside the Rust Syndicate’s base, where you’ll finally meet Corbeau, the organization’s mysterious boss. Corbeau offers a tempting deal: he’ll reduce Taunie’s crushing interest debt if you complete a few simple errands for him. With no other options, Team MZ agrees, setting the stage for a series of tasks.

A Request from the Rust Syndicate walkthrough: Have a rational discussion with Corbeau (Image via The Pokemon Company|| OnGame MultiGaming on YouTube)

Your first job sends you back to Hotel Z, where you update your team about the Syndicate’s offer. Later on, Corbeau contacts you with your next mission. Trouble has broken out in an old building in Bleu District, and he wants you to handle it.

When you arrive, you’ll discover that the “troublemakers” are actually wild Pokemon - Gengar and Gastly, causing chaos inside. Defeat them all, then speak to the requester outside. Corbeau appears soon after, assessing your performance and assigning another task.

A Request from the Rust Syndicate walkthrough: Defeat Gengar and Gastly to complete the first task (Image via The Pokemon Company|| OnGame MultiGaming on YouTube)

Next, travel to the riverbank near the Electrical Substation to meet one of Corbeau’s subordinates, a young woman who leads you into the sewers. Inside, she reveals your objective: destroy 27 Mega Crystals hidden throughout the tunnels. The environment is dark and maze-like, but stick to the edges and watch for glowing shards. Once you clear all the crystals, report back to the grunt and exit the sewer.

A Request from the Rust Syndicate walkthrough: Destroy 27 Mega Crystals hidden throughout the tunnels (Image via The Pokemon Company|| OnGame MultiGaming on YouTube)

Corbeau awaits outside, pressing you with questions about someone named “L” and your efforts to calm rogue Mega Pokemon. Before you can respond, he sends you to another hotspot: the battle court near Centrico Plaza, where the Lumiose Society of Battle Connoisseurs is bothering children. Defeat both Francois and Vivica, whose teams should be manageable if you’ve maintained a balanced lineup.

A Request from the Rust Syndicate walkthrough: Defeating both Francois and Vivica isn't difficult if you have a balanced lineup (Image via The Pokemon Company|| OnGame MultiGaming on YouTube)

Just as things settle, a commotion erupts at a nearby bank. Follow Corbeau there and team up with him to battle a representative of the Lumiose Safety Group. Fighting-type moves work well here, making the encounter straightforward. Once the battle concludes, a brief dialogue unfolds, deepening the tension between your team and the city’s power players.

A Request from the Rust Syndicate walkthrough: Team up with Corbeau to battle a representative of the Lumiose Safety Group (Image via The Pokemon Company|| OnGame MultiGaming on YouTube)

Finally, return to Hotel Z and debrief with your allies. After your discussion, Corbeau calls once more, summoning you back to the Rust Syndicate headquarters. Fast travel to Bleu Plaza, speak with Philippe, and he’ll lead you to Corbeau’s office. Completing this meeting concludes the mission and sets the stage for the next major chapter in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

A Request from the Rust Syndicate walkthrough: Interacting with Corbeau concludes the mission (Image via The Pokemon Company|| OnGame MultiGaming on YouTube)

