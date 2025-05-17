Colorless-type decks are somewhat rare at the highest level of Pokemon TCG Pocket. Due to their inability to hit any other type for weaknesses, players have to get creative when it comes to making a Colorless-type deck. However, these decks are quite versatile and, in the right player's hands, can be devastatingly effective.

In this article, we will go over the best Colorless-type decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Best Colorless-type decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket

1) Arceus ex

All Arceus ex variants in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Cards Quantity Arceus ex 2 Carnivine 2 Zubat 2 Crobat 2 Rare Candy 2 Poke Ball 2 Cyrus 2 Giant Cape 2 Leaf 1 Professor’s Research 2 Sabrina 1

Arceus ex

HP: 140

140 Ability: Fabled Luster — Can't be affected by Special Conditions

Fabled Luster — Can't be affected by Special Conditions Move: Ultimate Force — 70 damage (+20 for each Pokemon on your Bench) for 3 Colorless Energy

Arceus is a late-game cleaner for this Colorless-type deck. However, its main job is to act as a support for other cards in the deck. The main attackers in this deck are Carnivine, which gets a +30 damage boost if Arceus ex is present on the bench. Crobat also plays a similar role, sniping the opposing Active Pokemon for 30 damage.

Alternatives to consider for this deck:

Cards that benefit from Arceus ex being in play: Several cards can also be considered for this deck that can benefit from Arceus ex's presence. These include Rotom, Heatran, Raichu, Magnezone, Tyranitar, and Abomasnow.

2) Bibarel ex

All Bibarel ex variants in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Cards Quantity Bidoof 2 Bibarel ex 2 Dialga ex 2 Shaymin (Space-Time Smackdown) 2 Rocky Helmet 1 Giant Cape 1 Sabrina 1 Cyrus 1 Poke Ball 2 Professor’s Research 2 Potion 2 Leaf 1 Pokemon Center Lady 1

Bibarel ex

HP: 160

160 Move: Carefree Press — 100 damage for 4 Colorless Energy + Heals 30 damage from this Pokemon

Bibarel ex is the core of this Colorless-type deck. It can be set up quicker on the bench with the help of Dialga ex's Metallic Turbo, which can attach two Metal Energy to a Bibarel ex on the Bench.

Once set up, Bibarel ex will launch powerful Carefree Presses, which can also heal any damage it takes along the way. To give this Bibarel ex deck even more longevity, players should use Potions, Pokemon Center Lady, and the Space-Time Smackdown Shaymin's ability, Fragrant Flower Garden, to keep the goofy Normal-type healthy.

Alternatives to consider for this deck:

Manaphy: Manaphy is another card that can add Energy to Bibarel ex on the deck. As it isn't an ex card, players don't run the risk of losing 2 points if it gets knocked out.

3) Rayquaza ex

All Rayquaza ex variants in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Cards Quantity Rayquaza ex 2 Dialga ex 2 Shaymin (Space-Time Smackdown) 1 Poke Ball 2 Professor’s Research 2 Rocky Helmet 2 Giant Cape 2 Leaf 2 Sabrina 1 Guzma 1 Pokemon Center Lady 2 Mars 1

Rayquaza ex

HP: 140

140 Move: Draco Meteor — Does 40 damage to a randomly chosen Pokemon on the opponent's team four times.

Rayquaza ex is capable of dealing 160 damage spread across all the opponent's Pokemon in a single turn, when it is completely set up. Similar to Bibarel ex, this deck benefits a lot from Dialga ex's Metallic Turbo to help it set up. The one negative of this deck is the randomness of Draco Meteor, but it is still dealing significant damage nonetheless.

The other cards in this Rayquaza ex deck are meant to support it. This includes healing from Pokemon Center Lady and Shaymin's Fragrant Flower Garden ability, free retreats courtesy of Leaf, and chip damage from an attached Rocky Helmet.

Alternatives to consider for this deck:

Cards that can attach more Energy to Rayquaza ex quickly: Besides Dialga ex, this Colorless-type deck could consider other cards to attach alternate energy instead of Metal Energy. These include Passimian ex, Moltres ex, Manaphy, Pacirishu (Shining Revelry), and Dawn.

4) Pidgeot ex

All Pidgeot ex variants in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Card Quantity Pidgey 2 Pidgeot ex 2 Druddigon 2 Rare Candy 2 Leaf 2 Pokemon Center Lady 2 Red 1 Pokemon Flute 2 Professor's Research 2 Ilima 1 Poke Ball 2

Pidgeot ex

HP: 170

170 Move: Scattering Cyclone — 80 damage (+20 more for each Pokemon on the opponent's Bench) for 3 Colorless Energy

Pidgeot ex can deal up to 140 damage with its move Scattering Cyclone. It is the main attacker of this Colorless-type deck, with players now able to use Rare Candy to evolve Pidgey straight to Pidgeot ex.

One of the more interesting cards of this deck is Pokemon Flute. This Item lets you bring back Pokemon onto the opponent's bench from the discard pile, perfect for boosting Scattering Cyclone's damage. The other Pokemon card includes Druddigon, who provides chip damage up front while Pidgeot ex is setting up.

Alternatives to consider for this deck:

Mew ex: Genome Hacking lets Mew ex utilize any of the opponent's attacks, making it a useful secondary attacker.

Genome Hacking lets Mew ex utilize any of the opponent's attacks, making it a useful secondary attacker. Beheeyem: This card also benefits from Poke Flute, dealing 20 more damage for each of the opponent's Benched Pokemon.

