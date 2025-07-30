Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Crobat ex deck guide

With the release of Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky, players are seeing a significant shift thanks to the introduction of 241 new cards. As the ninth expansion and the start of the A4 series, this set brings a heavy focus on the Johto region, blending nostalgia with competitive potential.

Ad

Among the standout cards, Crobat ex has emerged as a low-energy, high-pressure force in the Darkness-type category. For players looking to build around it, this guide breaks down the optimal decklist and strategies that make Crobat ex such a threat.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Crobat ex deck guide: Cards you need

Card Quantity Zubat 2 Golbat 1 Crobat ex 2 Nihilego 2 Darkrai ex 1 Dark Pendant 2 Poison Barb 2 Rare Candy 2 Professor's Research 2 Poke Ball 2 Red Card 1 Cyrus 1

Ad

Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky: All cards, types, and rarities

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Crobat ex deck guide: Startegy breakdown

All Crobat ex variants in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Crobat ex

Ad

HP: 170

170 Move: Venomous Slash

Venomous Slash Move Damage: 70

70 Move Effect: Poisons your opponent.

Poisons your opponent. Move Cost: 1 Darkness

With 170 HP and an efficient attack cost of just 1 Darkness Energy, Crobat ex is a deceptively powerful card. Its main attack, Venomous Slash, does 70 damage and leaves the opposing Active Pokemon Poisoned, inflicting an additional 10 damage between turns.

To ramp up the pressure, attach a Dark Pendant to Crobat ex. This newly added tool punishes opponents by forcing them to shuffle a random card from their hand into their deck if they hit Crobat. With chip damage adding up and constant pressure applied, Crobat ex becomes the core annoyance this deck is built around.

Ad

2) Darkrai ex

Ability: Nightmare Aura - Deals 20 damage to your opponent’s Active Pokemon everytime a Darkness Energy is attached.

Nightmare Aura - Deals 20 damage to your opponent’s Active Pokemon everytime a Darkness Energy is attached. Move: Dark Prism

Dark Prism Move damage: 80

80 Move Cost: 2 Darkness and 1 Colorless Energy

While Crobat ex holds the early game, Darkrai ex is your clean-up crew. Its ability, Nightmare Aura, punishes every Dark Energy attachment by dealing 20 damage to the opponent’s Active Pokemon. As you gradually build Darkrai on the bench, you're also chipping away at your opponent’s HP.

Ad

Once Crobat ex has done its job or starts to weaken, you pivot to Darkrai ex with Dark Prism, a solid attack dealing 80 base damage for 2 Darkness and 1 Colorless Energy.

Darkrai ex and Nihilego (Image via The Pokemon Company)

3) Nihilego

Ad

Ability: More Poison - Poison now does +10 damage to the opposing side.

What makes this deck stand out is its cumulative poison damage. Enter Nihilego, a bench-sitter with the More Poison ability, which adds +10 damage to poison effects. Running two copies means a poisoned Pokemon is taking a total of 30 damage each turn.

This synergizes perfectly with Crobat ex and Poison Barb. The poison damage stacks quickly and wears down even the tankiest of opponents.

Ad

Also read: 10 best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky expansion, ranked

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Crobat ex deck guide: Essential Support cards

Best supporting cards in this deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dark Pendant : Best used with Crobat ex. If your opponent attacks, they’ll lose a random card in their hand.

: Best used with Crobat ex. If your opponent attacks, they’ll lose a random card in their hand. Poison Barb : Attach it to your Active Pokemon to Poison opposing attackers after they hit you. Best to attach it to Darkrai ex.

: Attach it to your Active Pokemon to Poison opposing attackers after they hit you. Best to attach it to Darkrai ex. Rare Candy : Essential for evolving Zubat straight into Crobat ex. Time it right to get Crobat out early and start pressuring.

: Essential for evolving Zubat straight into Crobat ex. Time it right to get Crobat out early and start pressuring. Professor’s Research : Draw 2 cards.

: Draw 2 cards. Poke Ball : Digs out a Basic Pokemon.

: Digs out a Basic Pokemon. Red Card : A classic disruption tool. Forces your opponent to reshuffle and draw only 3 cards, potentially breaking their momentum.

: A classic disruption tool. Forces your opponent to reshuffle and draw only 3 cards, potentially breaking their momentum. Cyrus: An excellent utility card for targeting already weak Benched Pokemon and forcing them into the Active Spot where they can be finished off.

Ad

Also read: 5 rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky expansion

This Crobat ex build is all about relentless pressure, disruption, and passive damage stacking. It's not a brute-force deck but rather a slow burn — chipping away at the opponent’s health and resources while they struggle to stabilize.

Also read: 6 best-looking cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky expansion

If you are interested in Pokemon TCG Pocket topics, check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨