Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Donphan ex deck guide

The Wisdom of Sea and Sky expansion in Pokemon TCG Pocket marks a fresh chapter with the introduction of 241 new cards. This set leans heavily on the Johto region, combining fan-favorite classics with powerful new strategies.

Among the standout cards is Donphan ex, a powerhouse that's quickly becoming a staple in aggressive Fighting-type decks. If you're looking for a well-rounded, hard-hitting build, this Donphan ex deck has all the tools you'll need.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Donphan ex deck guide: Cards you need

Card Quantity Phanpy 2 Donphan ex 2 Hitmonchan (Genetic Apex) 2 Riolu 2 Lucario (Space-Time Smackdown) 2 X Speed 1 Giant Cape 1 Sabrina 1 Professor's Research 2 Poke Ball 2 Cyrus 1 Pokemon Center Lady 1 Lyra 1

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Donphan ex deck guide: Strategy breakdown

All Donphan ex variants in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The main game plan revolves around setting up Donphan ex for big, consistent damage while Hitmonchan stalls in the early game. Since Hitmonchan is a Basic card, it can hit the field quickly and immediately start applying pressure. Meanwhile, your Donphan ex and Lucario evolve quietly on the bench.

1) Donphan ex

HP : 160

: 160 Attack : Gigantic Press - 50 base damage (110 with 2 extra Fighting energy)

: Gigantic Press - 50 base damage (110 with 2 extra Fighting energy) Energy Cost: 1 Fighting

Donphan is your main attacker and can snowball quickly if allowed to build energy. Its Gigantic Press does 50 damage for just one Fighting Energy. But if it’s stacked with two additional Fighting Energies, that same move deals 110 damage. Stack Fighting energy and deal solid hits.

Lucario and Hitmonchan's cards in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

2) Lucario (Space-Time Smackdown)

Ability: Fighting Coach – Boosts damage of all your Fighting Pokemon by +20

Lucario’s Fighting Coach ability increases damage output by +20 per Lucario on the field. With two Lucario, you’re adding a total of +40 damage to every Fighting-type attack. This means Donphan ex can consistently swing for 150 damage, and Hitmonchan can hit for 70 damage with just a single energy.

3) Hitmonchan (Genetic Apex)

HP : 80

: 80 Attack : Jab - 30 base damage

: Jab - 30 base damage Energy Cost: 1 Fighting

This is your opening play. It’s simple, quick, and durable enough to delay the game while your bench develops.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Donphan ex deck guide: Support cards

Best supporting cards in the deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

X Speed : Reduces retreat cost by one, useful for switching Donphan or Hitmonchan without wasting Energy.

: Reduces retreat cost by one, useful for switching Donphan or Hitmonchan without wasting Energy. Giant Cape : +20 HP to any Pokemon it’s attached to.

: +20 HP to any Pokemon it’s attached to. Sabrina : Forces your opponent to switch their Active Pokemon, can disrupt their strategy or buy you time.

: Forces your opponent to switch their Active Pokemon, can disrupt their strategy or buy you time. Cyrus : Pulls a damaged Pokemon from the bench to the active slot, ideal for finishing off weakened threats.

: Pulls a damaged Pokemon from the bench to the active slot, ideal for finishing off weakened threats. Lyra : Swaps your damaged Active Pokemon with a benched card.

: Swaps your damaged Active Pokemon with a benched card. Professor’s Research : Helps you cycle through the deck by drawing two cards.

: Helps you cycle through the deck by drawing two cards. Poke Ball : Random Basic card draw, helps you find Phanpy, Riolu, or Hitmonchan.

: Random Basic card draw, helps you find Phanpy, Riolu, or Hitmonchan. Pokemon Center Lady: Heals 30 damage and cures all special conditions.

This deck thrives on consistent pressure. The key is managing your energy efficiently and timing your swaps well using Lyra and support cards. Once Donphan ex is loaded and Lucario is backing it up, few decks can keep up with the damage output.

