Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Entei ex deck guide

The Secluded Springs set of Pokemon TCG Pocket introduces Entei ex, and it quickly climbed itself to be one of the strongest Fire-type cards in the game. With good offensive potential and a more valuable ability, Entei ex can pressure opponents right from the start while making sure your deck drawing is fast and consistent.
This guide will break down the best way to build an Entei ex deck, including the key cards you will need and the most useful supportive lineup that synergizes well with cards in play.
Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Entei ex deck guide: Cards you need
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs: All cards, types, and rarities
Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Entei ex deck guide: Strategy breakdown
1) Entei ex
- HP: 140
- Ability - Legendary Pulse: At the end of your turn, if Entei ex is in the Active Spot, you will draw a card.
- Attack - Blazing Beatdown: 60 damage (Cost: 2 Fire Energy). If 4 Fire Energy are attached, deal 120 instead.
Entei ex is your primary attacker and the card you want to open with. Its base attack is decent, but when powered with two extra energy, it swings for 120 damage.
Additonally, Legendary Pulse gives more value to this deck, as it doubles your draw speed, giving you a consistent advantage.
2) Magby
- HP: 30
- Attack - Toasty Toss: Attach a Fire Energy from your Energy Zone to one of your Benched Basic Pokemon. (Cost: Free)
- Retreat Cost: 0
Magby gives a huge Turn 1 advantage. With no retreat cost and a free attack that accelerates Fire Energy to your bench, it sets up Entei ex or Cyndaquil quickly. The drawback is its low 30 HP, so play Magby as a one-turn support card.
3) Typhlosion
- HP: 120
- Ability - Fire Breath: Once per turn, you may Burn your opponent’s Active Pokemon.
- Attack - Magma Punch: 60 damage. (Cost: 2 Fire Energy)
Typhlosion can cause passive chip damage as well as serve as a backup attacker. Unless opponents flip heads to recover, Burn from its Fire Breath adds continuous chip pressure, causing them to take 20 damage every turn.
When combined with Entei ex's aggressive play in the front, this status snipe from the bench makes opponents more vulnerable for simple knockouts.
Also read: 5 best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs expansion, ranked
Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Entei ex deck guide: Key Supporting cards
- Red Card: Disrupts opponents by reshuffling their hand down to three cards; a powerful tool in the current draw-heavy meta.
- Cyrus: Forces in a damaged Benched Pokemon, setting up easy knockouts.
- Sabrina: Switches your opponent’s Active Pokemon with one from the bench (opponent chooses). Useful for disrupting momentum.
- Rare Candy: Skips Cyndaquil’s Stage 1, evolving it directly into Typhlosion for faster board presence.
- Professor’s Research: A simple but effective two-card draw engine.
- Poke Ball: Grabs a random Basic Pokemon from your deck.
- Giant Cape: Adds +20 HP, making Entei ex survive longer.
- Guzma: Discards opposing Tool cards, countering items like Steel Aprons, Poison Barbs or even Capes.
Also read: Rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs expansion
The Entei ex deck thrives on aggressive starts and consistent momentum. With Magby giving you free early acceleration, Typhlosion applying status pressure, and Entei ex dishing out scaling damage, this deck is both fast and reliable.
Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Evolution might be coming in less than three months (release date speculation)
Check out our other Pokemon TCG Pocket articles:
- Pokemon TCG Pocket decks tier list
- Pokemon TCGP announces new Trading changes
- What are Pokemon Tools in Pokemon TCGP, and how to use them
- All status conditions explained in Pokemon TCGP
- How to access older packs in Pokemon TCGP
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨