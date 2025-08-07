Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Feraligatr deck guide

With the arrival of Pokemon TCG Pocket: Wisdom of Sea and Sky, the competitive scene is undergoing a meta refresh. Among the 241 new cards, Feraligatr emerges as an interesting disruptive card, combining disruption and solid damage output.
In this guide, we’ll break down the best Feraligatr deck list, the strategy behind it, and how to optimize its potential in the current meta.
Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Feraligatr deck guide: Cards you need
Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Feraligatr deck guide: Strategy breakdown
1) Feraligatr
- HP: 150
- Move: Destructive Whirlpool
- Move damage: 90
- Move effect: Forces your opponent to discard a random Energy from their Active Pokemon
- Move Energy cost: 2 Water, 1 Colorless
Feraligatr serves as your main attacker. It brings solid health, respectable damage, and an incredibly disruptive effect by forcing energy discard, slowing down your opponent’s tempo.
However, it takes time to set up, needing two evolutions and three energy to function effectively. That’s where early-game stall and pressure become essential.
2) Qwilfish (Wisdom of Sea and Sky)
- HP: 80
- Move: Poison Sting
- Move damage: 20
- Move effect: Poisons the opposing Active Pokemon: chipping 10 damage every turn
- Move Energy cost: 1 Water
Qwilfish plays a crucial role in the deck’s early game. With decent HP for a basic Pokemon and an efficient attack that deals chip damage while poisoning the opponent, Qwilfish slows the game down, buying you precious turns to prepare Feraligatr.
Its pressure alone can tilt early trades in your favor and pave the way for a strong midgame.
Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Feraligatr deck guide: Support cards
- Irida: Heals 40 damage from each Pokemon with a Water Energy attached. Especially helpful in keeping your setup alive through chip damage and status effects.
- Lillie: Offers healing of 60 damage to a Stage 2 Pokemon, namely, your Feraligatr.
- Giant Cape: Adds 20 HP to the Pokemon it’s attached to. Ideal on Feraligatr to boost its survivability further.
- Rare Candy: Accelerates evolution by skipping the Stage 1 step. Use this to evolve Totodile directly into Feraligatr, saving time and speeding up your strategy.
- Professor’s Research: Simple and effective two-card draw engine, helping you maintain card flow.
- Poke Ball: Fetches a random Basic Pokemon. Use this to search out Totodile or Qwilfish early on to build your board.
- Rocky Helmet: Returns 20 damage back to attackers when they hit the Pokemon it’s attached to. Slap this on Qwilfish to stack its chip damage pressure even more.
This Feraligatr deck thrives on timing and disruption. Qwilfish buys the early game with poison pressure, while support cards help you maintain board control and evolve your attackers quickly. Once Feraligatr is ready, it has a combination of solid damage and energy disruption.
