Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Jumpluff ex deck guide

Jumpluff ex is an interesting inclusion in the Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs. Known for its unpredictable hit-and-run approach, this card offers a unique twist compared to other attackers in the set.

While it is not the heaviest damage dealer, its efficiency with energy and its ability to switch out make it a tricky card for opponents to deal with, similar to Infernape ex that we've seen in the past. However, unlike Infernape ex, Jumpluff ex functions well on minimal costs and retaining its energy.

In this guide we will see a complete breakdown of this deck, its strategy, and the cards that make it competitively viable.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Jumpluff ex deck guide: Cards you need

Card Quantity Hoppip 2 Skiploom 1 Jumpluff ex 2 Druddigon 2 Leaf 2 Rocky Helmet 2 Giant Cape 2 Irida 2 Professor's Research 2 Poke Ball 2 Cyrus 1

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Jumpluff ex deck guide: Strategy breakdown

Jumpluff ex and all its variants as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Jumpluff ex

HP: 160

160 Move - Breeze-By Attack: 70 damage for 1 Colorless Energy. You may switch Jumpluff ex with one of your Benched Pokemon.

The heart of the deck, Jumpluff ex is built around the hit-and-run playstyle. For just a single energy, it can land 70 damage and immediately go to Bench, setting up a rotation of attackers and walls.

Although 70 is not a game-breaking number in the current meta, the ability to deal damage so cheaply makes it start applying pressure in the early-game.

Cycling between two Jumpluff ex cards also lets you swap put the one that has taken less damage.

2) Druddigon (Mythical Island)

HP: 100

100 Ability - Rough Skin: If Druddigon is in the Active Spot and takes damage from an attack, deal 20 damage back to the attacker.

If Druddigon is in the Active Spot and takes damage from an attack, deal 20 damage back to the attacker. Move - Dragon Claw: 90 damage for 1 Water, 1 Fire, and 1 Colorless Energy.

Druddigon acts as the defensive backbone of this deck. Its Rough Skin ability punishes opponents for attacking, and when paired with Rocky Helmet, it reflects a total of 40 damage each time it’s hit.

While meeting Dragon Claw's Energy requirement takes time, the defensive pressure Druddigon creates has been well established in the past meta.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Jumpluff ex deck guide: Supporting cards and roles

Best supporting cards in this deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Leaf: Reduces the Retreat Cost of your Active Pokemon by 2, making it easier to swap Druddigon for another round of the hit-and-run cycle.

Reduces the Retreat Cost of your Active Pokemon by 2, making it easier to swap Druddigon for another round of the hit-and-run cycle. Rocky Helmet: Returns 20 damage whenever the attached Pokemon takes a hit.

Returns 20 damage whenever the attached Pokemon takes a hit. Giant Cape: Boosts HP by 20, giving your Jumpluff ex more bulk.

Boosts HP by 20, giving your Jumpluff ex more bulk. Irida: Heals 40 damage from each Pokemon with Water Energy attached, offering crucial sustain across the board.

Heals 40 damage from each Pokemon with Water Energy attached, offering crucial sustain across the board. Professor’s Research: Simple but effective two-card draw tool.

Simple but effective two-card draw tool. Poke Ball: Draws a basic card randomly.

Draws a basic card randomly. Cyrus: Drags out a damaged opposing Benched Pokemon into the Active Spot.

The Jumpluff ex deck in Pokemon TCGP chooses to wear opponents down with efficient and fast pressure, smart switching, and defensive counterplay over big damage numbers.

