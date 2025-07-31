Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Kingdra ex deck guide

Pokemon TCG Pocket is constantly evolving with every new expansion, and Wisdom of Sea and Sky has introduced a wave of versatile cards to the game. With 241 new additions and an distinct focus on Johto, players have access to an wide range of competitive tools.

Among them, Kingdra ex is a unique card. Its damage may appear to be lacking at first glance, but it brings speed and reliability to the table. This guide will cover how to make the most out of Kingdra ex's potential.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Kingdra ex deck guide: Cards you need

Card Quantity Horsea 2 Seadra 1 Kingdra ex 2 Qwilfish 2 Irida 2 Lillie 2 Rare Candy 2 Giant Cape 2 Professor's Research 2 Poke Ball 2 Sabrina 1

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Kingdra ex deck guide: Strategy breakdown

All Kingdra ex variants (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This Kingdra ex deck thrives on simplicity and efficiency. It leans into quick setup and consistent pressure, making it an ideal pick for both new and experienced players.

1) Kindra ex:

HP: 170

170 Move: Stormy Prison

Stormy Prison Move damage: 90

90 Move description: Prevents the defending Pokemon from retreating.

Prevents the defending Pokemon from retreating. Move cost: 2 Water Energy

2) Qwilfish

HP: 80

80 Move: Poison Sting

Poison Sting Move damage: 20

20 Move description: Poisons the opposing Active Pokemon.

Poisons the opposing Active Pokemon. Move cost: 1 Water Energy

Begin your match with Qwilfish in the Active position. With just 1 Water Energy, Qwilfish’s Poison Sting hits for 20 damage and inflicts Poison, applying steady pressure early on. Its 80 HP gives it decent resilience against early attacks, buying time to build your main strategy.

While Qwilfish occupies the frontline, begin setting up Horsea on your Bench. Use Rare Candy to evolve directly into Kingdra ex, skipping Seadra when possible. Thanks to Rare Candy and Kingdra’s low energy needs, you should be able to fully set up by turn 3 or 4.

Once ready, put Kingdra ex in the Active Spot. Its Stormy Prison attack deals 90 damage and prevents your opponent's Active Pokemon from retreating on their next turn, disrupting their tempo. With just 2 Water Energy needed for the attack, you can apply pressure even before mid-game starts.

This deck thrives on low-cost moves, which means you can afford to retreat, attack, or heal more freely than with other energy-hungry decks.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Kingdra ex deck guide: Support cards

Best supporting cards to this deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Irida : Heals 40 damage from all Water Pokemon that have Water Energy attached.

: Heals 40 damage from all Water Pokemon that have Water Energy attached. Lillie : Provides a heal of 60 HP to any Stage 2 Pokemon, making it ideal for keeping Kingdra ex in the game longer.

: Provides a heal of 60 HP to any Stage 2 Pokemon, making it ideal for keeping Kingdra ex in the game longer. Rare Candy : Accelerates evolution, allowing Horsea to jump straight to Kingdra ex.

: Accelerates evolution, allowing Horsea to jump straight to Kingdra ex. Giant Cape : Adds 20 HP to any equipped Pokemon; ideal for bulking up Qwilfish or making Kingdra ex even harder to knock out.

: Adds 20 HP to any equipped Pokemon; ideal for bulking up Qwilfish or making Kingdra ex even harder to knock out. Professor’s Research : Draws 2 cards.

: Draws 2 cards. Poke Ball : Pulls a random Basic Pokemon, letting you quickly fill your board.

: Pulls a random Basic Pokemon, letting you quickly fill your board. Sabrina: Forces the opponent to swap the Active Pokemon with a benched card, potentially trapping an important card.

This Kingdra ex deck is all about tempo and pressure. With low energy requirements and reliable support, it can adapt to a variety of matchups and keep control of the board.

