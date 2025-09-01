Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Latios and Latias (Secluded Springs) deck guide

Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs expansion brought back two iconic legendaries, the Eon Duo, Latias and Latios. While they are not ex cards, their synergy makes them a standout combo. Their strength comes not just from raw damage output, but from how well they complement each other in play.

Ad

This guide breaks down everything you need to build an effective Latias and Latios deck in Secluded Springs, including the key cards in play, core strategies to pilot this deck, and the supports that tie it all together.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Latios and Latias (Secluded Springs) deck guide: Cards you need

Card Quantity Latios 2 Latias 2 Ralts 2 Gardevoir (Genetic Apex) 2 Red 1 Red Card 1 Rare Candy 2 Cyrus 1 Professor's Research 2 Poke Ball 2 Pokemon Communication 1 Dawn 1 Giant Cape 1

Ad

Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs: All cards, types, and rarities

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Latios and Latias (Secluded Springs) deck guide: Strategy breakdown

All Latios and Latias variants as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Latios

Ad

HP: 110

110 Ability - Fantastical Floating: If Latias is in play, Latios has no Retreat Cost.

If Latias is in play, Latios has no Retreat Cost. Move - Luster Purge: 120 damage for three Psychic Energy (discard all Energy once the move is used).

Latios serves as your main attacker. Luster Purge's 120 damage disrupts opponents' plans or secures knockouts, but its heavy Energy cost and their discard makes it hard to sustain, similar to Pikachu ex from Shining Revelry.

This is where Latias becomes crucial. Thanks to its ability, you can swap it in and out of play freely when Latias is on the field. The strategy works like a “hit-and-run” approach: Latios delivers the blow, retreats safely, and waits to recharge for the next time it's ready to hit.

Ad

2) Latias

HP: 90

90 Move - Crossing Flights: 20 damage for one Psychic Energy (40 if Latios is on your Bench).

Latias plays a more supportive role, holding the line while you're refueling Latios' Energy. For just one energy, it deals up to 40 damage, solid chip damage that sets up knockouts for Latios. Additionally, since it needs only 1 Energy, you get the freedom to focus your resources on powering up Latios.

3) Gardevoir (Genetic Apex)

Ability - Psy Shadow: Once per turn, attach a Psychic Energy from your Energy Zone to your Active Psychic Pokemon.

Once per turn, attach a Psychic Energy from your Energy Zone to your Active Psychic Pokemon. Move - Psyshot: 60 damage for two Psychic and one Colorless Energy.

Ad

Gardevoir, as always known to be, will be the deck’s support providing energy acceleration. Its Psy Shadow ensures Latios goes to the front faster and takes lesser turns to charge up. With Gardevoir's ability, Latios’ heavy energy demand becomes far more manageable, making the deck smoother and more reliable.

Also read: 5 best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs expansion, ranked

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Latios and Latias (Secluded Springs) deck guide: Key Support cards

Ad

Best supporting cards in this deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Red: Boosts your attacks by +20 against ex Pokemon.

Boosts your attacks by +20 against ex Pokemon. Red Card: Resets your opponent’s hand, making them draw three random cards.

Resets your opponent’s hand, making them draw three random cards. Rare Candy: Skips Kirlia's evolution entirely, evolving Ralts straight into Gardevoir.

Skips Kirlia's evolution entirely, evolving Ralts straight into Gardevoir. Cyrus: Drags a damaged Pokemon on the Bench to the Active Spot.

Drags a damaged Pokemon on the Bench to the Active Spot. Professor’s Research: Pull two cards from the deck.

Pull two cards from the deck. Poke Ball: Searches for a random basic card.

Searches for a random basic card. Pokemon Communication: Swaps a Pokemon from your hand with a random one in your deck.

Swaps a Pokemon from your hand with a random one in your deck. Dawn: Moves an Energy from a Benched Pokemon to the Active. Combined with Gardevoir’s ability and Energy from the Energy Zone, this lets Latios attack in two consecutive turns.

Moves an Energy from a Benched Pokemon to the Active. Combined with Gardevoir’s ability and Energy from the Energy Zone, this lets Latios attack in two consecutive turns. Giant Cape: Provides +20 HP to the card attached to.

Ad

Also read: Rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs expansion

The Latios and Latias revolve around synergy, with Latias setting the stage while Latios closing the fight. While it may not outpace the giants in the meta, it’s a creative and fun deck to try out the Eon Duo in Secluded Springs.

Also read: Pokemon TCGP Mega Evolution might be coming in less than three months (release date speculation)

Ad

Check out our other Pokemon TCG Pocket articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨