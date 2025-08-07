Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Meganium deck guide

With the arrival of the Wisdom of Sea and Sky expansion in Pokemon TCG Pocket, the meta has refreshed and expanded the versatility within decks. Drawing inspiration from the Johto region, this new set introduces over 240 cards. Among the standout additions is Meganium, a Grass-type Stage 2 Pokemon that brings with it not only decent offensive potential but also sustainable healing mechanics.
Here’s a complete guide to building and piloting the best Meganium deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Meganium deck guide: Cards you need
Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Meganium deck guide: Strategy breakdown
1) Meganium
- HP: 150
- Move - Bloomshine - Deals 80 damage and provides all your Benched cards with 20 heals
- Move Energy Cost: 2 Grass, 1 Colorless
Meganium is the backbone of this deck. While 80 damage might seem moderate, its healing ability applies across your board each turn. Its decently bulky HP also helps it stay on the field longer. The only downside to Meganium is the energy requirement and the fact that it has to go through two evolutions.
2) Shuckle ex
- HP: 120
- Ability: Solid Shell - Reduces damage taken by 20
- Move: Triple Slap - Flip 3 coins; does 20 damage per heads
- Move Energy Cost: 1 Grass
Shuckle ex serves as a durable wall in the early game. It’s not there to deal significant damage but stall while you prepare Meganium on the Bench. Thanks to Solid Shell, Shuckle ex can endure several hits, buying time without draining your energy pool, since it only needs 1 Grass Energy to attack. This allows you to focus on energizing Meganium.
Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Meganium deck guide: Support card
- Erika: Heals 50 HP to one of your Grass Pokemon.
- Lillie: Restores 60 HP to any of your Stage 2 Pokemon, Meganium in this case.
- Leaf Cape: Adds +30 HP to the attached Grass Pokemon.
- Rare Candy: Speeds up evolution by letting you jump straight from Chikorita to Meganium, skipping Bayleef.
- Professor’s Research: Draw 2 cards to keep your hand active and consistent.
- Poke Ball: Pulls one Basic Pokemon.
- Lyra: Let's you swap your damaged Active Pokemon with a Benched card. Use it to rotate between two Meganiums, so one can heal the other on the bench.
This Meganium deck is ideal for players who enjoy slow-burning control tactics, healing loops, and outlasting opponents rather than brute force. It's especially effective against chip-damage-focused decks and benefits greatly from proper timing and resource management.
