Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Poliwrath ex deck guide

The release of the Secluded Springs set in Pokemon TCG Pocket has brought fresh strategies to the table, and one intriguing addition is Poliwrath ex. While it may not be the easiest card to play, it has the tools to become a powerful centerpiece when built around correctly.
The card demands patience, with its move's condition to reach maximum damage and high Energy requirement. However, with the right support, Poliwrath ex is a solid pick.
This guide breaks down everything you need to know about building a Poliwrath ex deck.
Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Poliwrath ex deck guide: Cards you need
Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Poliwrath ex deck guide: Strategy breakdown
1) Poliwrath ex
- HP: 180
- Attack - Hydro Knuckle: 100+ damage. If it has a Water Energy attached, it deals +40 damage (Cost: 1 Fighting + 2 Colorless).
Poliwrath ex is your spotlight in this deck with an offense that is on par with the meta giants and a bulk that is tough to deplete. While setting it up may take a bit, once ready, it can dish out 140 damage consistently. This is where other cards in the deck come into the picture; to buy Poliwrath ex time.
Note: This deck will run both Fighting and Water Energy.
2) Mantyke
- HP: 30
- Attack - Splashy Toss: Attach a Water Energy from your Energy Zone to a Benched Basic Pokemon (Free).
- Retreat Cost: 0
Mantyke is a simple but important starter. Its role is to accelerate Energy during the first turn, ideally setting up Pyukumuku or Poliwrath ex. With only 30 HP, it won’t last long, so swap it as soon as possible.
3) Pyukumuku (Celestial Guardians)
- HP: 60
- Ability - Innards Out: When knocked out in the Active Spot by damage, it deals 50 damage to the attacking Pokemon.
- Attack - Sprinkle Water: 20 damage (Cost: 1 Water Energy).
This card is the backbone of the deck’s stalling strategy. When equipped with Rocky Helmet, it punishes opponents for attacking, stacking chip damage with every exchange. The synergy is brutal: 20 from Sprinkle Water, 20 from Rocky Helmet, and 50 from Innards Out means Pyukumuku can leave a 90-damage dent before going down.
Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Poliwrath ex deck guide: Key Supporting cards
- Rare Candy: Skips the evolution directly from Poliwag to Poliwrath ex.
- Rocky Helmet: Returns 20 damage when the Pokemon is hit, making Pyukumuku a nightmare to deal with.
- Giant Cape: Grants +20 HP, essentially making Poliwrath ex's health to 200.
- Lillie: Heals Poliwrath ex for 60 HP.
- Professor’s Research: Draws two cards.
- Poke Ball: Draws a random basic card from your deck into your hand.
- Cyrus: Forcing a damaged Benched Pokemon to come in the Active Spot, setting up easy knockouts.
While the Poliwrath ex deck is not the fastest deck in the current Pokemon TCGP meta, its combination of chip damage, disruption, and bulk makes it both fun and surprisingly competitive.
