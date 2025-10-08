Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Raichu ex deck guide

Pokemon TCG Pocket continues to surprise fans with unique promo cards that adapt well into the competitive scene. One such standout is the recent Raichu ex, a promo card just like Blissey ex, Rayquaza ex, and Ultra Necrozma. Despite not being part of any booster pack set, Raichu ex proves itself as a viable contender in rank battles.

Let’s break down the cards you will need, how to structure your strategy, and why Raichu ex deserves a place in your lineup.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Raichu ex deck guide: Cards you need

Card Quantity Pikachu 2 Raichu ex 2 Raikou ex 2 Zeraora 2 Giant Cape 2 Cyrus 2 Mars 1 Red 1 Professor's Research 2 Poke Ball 2 Elemental Switch 2

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Raichu ex deck guide: Strategy breakdown

Raichu ex's promo card as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Raichu ex

HP: 140

140 Evolution: 1 (Evolves from Pikachu)

1 (Evolves from Pikachu) Move: Volt Tackle - Deals 130 damage , but inflicts 30 damage to itself

Volt Tackle - Deals , but inflicts Energy Cost: 3 Lightning

3 Lightning Retreat Cost: 1 Colorless

Raichu ex is your late-game finisher. It can two-shot the majority of key Pokemon with Volt Tackle's damage. When momentum is in your favor, the recoil damage from it will seem a minor cost. Raichu ex should be instantly switched into the Active Spot once its energy has built up.

2) Raikou ex

HP: 130

130 Evolution: Basic

Basic Ability: Legendary Pulse - If Raikou ex is in the Active Spot at the end of your turn, draw 1 card.

Legendary Pulse - If Raikou ex is in the Active Spot at the end of your turn, draw 1 card. Move: Voltaic Bullet - 60 damage to the Active Pokemon and 10 damage to one of the opponent’s Benched Pokemon (Cost: 2 Lightning Energy).

Raikou ex adds stability and consistent draw power to your deck thanks to its ability, giving you better access to all your cards. This makes Raikou ex ideal for the early to mid-game phase when you are still setting up your board. Its Voltaic Bullet does a great job chipping away at both Active and Benched Pokemon, setting up Raichu ex for easy future targets.

3) Zeraora

HP: 90

90 Evolution: Basic

Basic Ability: Thunderclap Flash - At the end of your first turn, you may take a Lightning Energy from your Energy Zone and attach it to this Pokemon.

Thunderclap Flash - At the end of your first turn, you may take a Lightning Energy from your Energy Zone and attach it to this Pokemon. Move: Lightning Claw - 50 (Cost: 2 Lightning Energy).

Zeraora is an excellent opener for this deck. Its ability gives you an early energy advantage even if its on the bench, speeding up your overall tempo. If Raikou ex is not available right away, Zeraora can pressurize the field with Lightning Claw's consistent 50 damage, without needing to evolve.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Raichu ex deck guide: Supporting cards

Best supporting cards in this deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Giant Cape: Adds +20 HP to the Pokemon it’s attached to, making Raikou ex or Raichu ex last longer.

Adds +20 HP to the Pokemon it’s attached to, making Raikou ex or Raichu ex last longer. Cyrus: Forces your opponent to switch a damaged Benched Pokemon into the Active Spot. A great follow up card after Raikou ex does its spread damage.

Forces your opponent to switch a damaged Benched Pokemon into the Active Spot. A great follow up card after Raikou ex does its spread damage. Mars: Disrupts your opponent’s hand by shuffling it into their deck, then letting them draw cards based on how many points they still need to win.

Disrupts your opponent’s hand by shuffling it into their deck, then letting them draw cards based on how many points they still need to win. Red: Grants all your Pokemon +20 attack damage against opposing Active ex cards for one turn, perfect for dealing some extra damage or landing finishing blows.

Grants all your Pokemon +20 attack damage against opposing Active ex cards for one turn, perfect for dealing some extra damage or landing finishing blows. Professor’s Research: Draws 2 cards.

Draws 2 cards. Poke Ball: Pulls a random Basic Pokemon from your deck.

Pulls a random Basic Pokemon from your deck. Elemental Switch: Moves Fire, Water, or Lightning Energy between your Pokemon to ensure your attackers always have what they need.

Aggression and consistency are carefully balanced in this Raichu ex deck. Zeraora and Raikou ex assist in maintaining early-game aggression and draw advantage, while Raichu ex steps in to deal key blows in the late game.

Flexibility in both offense and defense is ensured by including helpful supporting cards like Cyrus, Red, and Giant Cape.

