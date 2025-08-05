Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Scizor deck guide

With the arrival of Wisdom of Sea and Sky in Pokemon TCG Pocket, the meta has been shaken up by over 240 brand-new cards. As the ninth expansion and the launch of the A4 series, this Johto-focused set delivers a powerful mix of nostalgia and competitive innovation.
Metal-type decks in particular have seen a resurgence, and Scizor has quickly emerged as an interesting pick. This guide breaks down the best Scizor deck build and strategies you can use to dominate your matches.
Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Scizor deck guide: Cards you need
Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Scizor deck guide: Strategy breakdown
1) Scizor
- HP: 100
- Move: Gale Thrust - 50+ damage
- Move Effect: If Scizor moves from the Bench to the Active Spot this turn, the attack deals 100 damage instead of 50
- Move Cost: 2 Metal Energy
- Retreat: 1
Scizor is the deck’s primary win condition, capable of repeatedly swinging for 100 damage at very low cost. The goal is to set up two Scizor cards and cycle between them from Bench to Active slot each turn to trigger Gale Thrust’s bonus. To enable this, you’ll need solid support in the opening few turns to set up and protect your board.
2) Skarmory
- HP: 80
- Move: Metal Arms - 20+ damage
- Move Effect: +30 damage if a Tool is attached
- Move Cost: 1 Metal Energy
- Retreat: 1
Skarmory serves as your ideal opener. With a cheap energy requirement and solid HP for early to mid-game, it can stall while you build your Bench. Equipped with Pokemon Tools like the Poison Barb, it can pressurize opponents while you safely get Scizor ready to sweep.
3) Shaymin (Triumphant Light)
Shaymin (Sky Forme) is the secret sauce that makes Scizor shine. Its Sky Support ability reduces the Retreat Cost of your Active Basic Pokemon by one as long as Shaymin is on your Bench. With Shaymin in play, Scizor can pivot in and out without spending Energy, ensuring Gale Thrust hits for full power every single turn.
Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Scizor deck guide: Support cards
- Steel Apron: Provides -10 incoming damage and immunity to Special Conditions for the attached Metal Pokemon. Great for Skarmory to survive longer.
- Giant Cape: Gives the attached card +20 HP. Best for Scizor.
- Sabrina: Forces the opponent to switch their Active Pokemon, disrupting their setup.
- Cyrus: Brings one damaged card from Bench to Active to finish them off.
- Professor’s Research: Draws two cards from the top of your deck.
- Poke Ball: Pull one random Basic Pokemon.
- Red: Adds +20 damage to ex Pokemon.
- Adaman: Reduces incoming damage by 20 for all Metal Pokemon during your opponent’s next turn.
This Scizor deck excels by blending mobility and efficient damage output. Once Shaymin is online, Scizor becomes a relentless attacker, capable of chaining high-power hits turn after turn.
