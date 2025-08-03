Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Togekiss (Wisdom of Sea and Sky) deck guide

The Wisdom of Sea and Sky expansion has ushered in a refreshing wave of strategies into Pokemon TCG Pocket, spotlighting new mechanics. With 241 cards and a strong Johto theme, this ninth major release is a new chapter of the A4 era.

Competitive players have already zeroed in on Togekiss as one of the standout picks, thanks to its high-risk, high-reward playstyle. Below is a complete breakdown of how to build and pilot the best Togekiss deck in the current meta.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Togekiss (Wisdom of Sea and Sky) deck guide: Cards you need

Card Quantity Togepi 2 Togetic 1 Togekiss (Wisdom of Sea and Sky) 2 Oricorio (Sensu Style) 2 Tapu Lele 2 Cynthia 2 Rare Candy 2 Lillie 1 Professor's Research 2 Poke Ball 2 Will 2

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Togekiss (Wisdom of Sea and Sky) deck guide: Strategy breakdown

Core cards in this deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Togekiss

HP : 140

: 140 Ability : Celestial Blessing - When Togekiss is about to take any damage from an attack, flip a coin. On heads, that damage is prevented.

: Celestial Blessing - When Togekiss is about to take any damage from an attack, flip a coin. On heads, that damage is prevented. Move: Magical Shot - 70 damage (1 Psychic, 2 Colorless)

At the heart of this deck lies Togekiss’ brilliant disruptive potential. Celestial Blessing can completely negate incoming damage, but it's coin flip-dependent. This where Will comes into the picture, guaranteeing your next flip is heads.

Its Magical Shot puts out solid damage, but with Cynthia, Togekiss is now a threatening force in play.

The drawback is its steep 3-energy cost, which requires supporting cards to safely fuel Togekiss on the bench.

2) Tapu Lele

HP : 90

: 90 Move : Energy Arrow

: Energy Arrow Move Description: Does 20 damage to any of your opponent’s Pokemon for each Energy attached to it (yes, even benched).

Does 20 damage to any of your opponent’s Pokemon for each Energy attached to it (yes, even benched). Cost: 1 Psychic Energy

Tapu Lele is your tempo-setting starter. For just a single Psychic Energy, it threatens both the Active and Bench spots, punishing energy-hungry opponents and buying time while your main board develops.

3) Oricorio (Sensu Style)

HP : 70

: 70 Move : Spiteful Dance

: Spiteful Dance Move Description: 20+ damage; if one of your Pokemon was KO’d last turn, it does 80 total .

20+ damage; if one of your Pokemon was KO’d last turn, it does . Cost: 1 Psychic

Oricorio synergizes beautifully with Tapu Lele. If your opponent knocks out Tapu Lele early, Oricorio comes in immediately to punish them for just one energy. This duo not only stalls but also gathers pressure, giving Togekiss enough time to set up.

Both Tapu Lele and Oricorio make for a low-risk, high-pressure opening duo, allowing you to fully invest your energy into Togekiss on the bench.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Togekiss (Wisdom of Sea and Sky) deck guide: Support cards

Best supporting cards (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cynthia : Essential to provide Togekiss with +50 attack damage.

: Essential to provide Togekiss with +50 attack damage. Rare Candy : Lets you evolve Togepi straight into Togekiss, skipping Togetic.

: Lets you evolve Togepi straight into Togekiss, skipping Togetic. Lillie : Restores 60 HP to your Stage 2 Togekiss.

: Restores 60 HP to your Stage 2 Togekiss. Professor’s Research : Simple, efficient draw power (2 cards).

: Simple, efficient draw power (2 cards). Poke Ball : Pulls one random Basic Pokemon.

: Pulls one random Basic Pokemon. Will: Guarantees your next coin flip lands heads; a crucial combo with Celestial Blessing.

This Togekiss build thrives on timing and control. With a surprisingly aggressive early game and an almost unbreakable late-game core, the Wisdom of Sea and Sky Togekiss deck is a fun contender in today’s meta.

