Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Tyranitar (Wisdom of Sea and Sky) deck guide

The release of Wisdom of Sea and Sky in Pokemon TCG Pocket has ushered in a fresh wave of creativity and competition. Debuting over 240 new cards, this Johto-inspired expansion has rapidly expanded the meta.

Among the most exciting decks to surface is the new Darkness-type Tyranitar, not to be confused with the Triumphant Light variant, a potent strategy built around energy manipulation and poison pressure. Below is a complete breakdown of how to pilot this deck to success.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Tyranitar (Wisdom of Sea and Sky) deck guide: Cards you need

Card Quantity Larvitar 2 Pupitar 1 Tyranitar 2 Poipole 2 Naganadel 2 Nihilego 1 Rare Candy 2 Lusamine 2 Professor's Research 2 Poke Ball 2 Lyra 1 Red 1

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Tyranitar (Wisdom of Sea and Sky) deck guide: Strategy breakdown

All Tyranitar from Wisdom of Sea and Sky variants in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Tyranitar

HP: 160

160 Ability : Energy Plunder - Once per turn, move all Darkness Energy from your Pokemon onto Tyranitar.

: Energy Plunder - Once per turn, move all from your Pokemon onto Tyranitar. Move : Buster Tail

: Buster Tail Move damage : 130

: 130 Move cost: 3 Darkness, 1 Colorless

Tyranitar acts as your late-game sweeper, hoarding Energy with its Ability (Energy Plunder) to deliver massive damage with Buster Tail. The goal is to build your board with Darkness Energy across early attackers, then consolidate it all onto Tyranitar late-game finishes.

2) Naganadel & Nihilego

Naganadel (HP 100): Uses Electro House to deal 40 damage and inflict Poison for just one Dark Energy, perfect for early aggression and pressure.

(HP 100): Uses Electro House to deal 40 damage and inflict Poison for just one Dark Energy, perfect for early aggression and pressure. Nihilego (HP 70): Stacks Poison damage by 10 with its More Poison Ability and chips in with New Wave (30 damage for 2 Energy that also poisons).

These Ultra Beasts pressure your opponent early while building up Energy. Once they fall, Lusamine lets you recycle two discarded Energy directly back into play, maintaing your setup for Tyranitar.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Tyranitar (Wisdom of Sea and Sky) deck guide: Support cards

Best supporting cards in this deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Rare Candy : Speed up the evolution straight from Larvitar to Tyranitar.

: Speed up the evolution straight from Larvitar to Tyranitar. Lusamine : Recover two energy from the discard pile and attach them to an Ultra Beast.

: Recover two energy from the discard pile and attach them to an Ultra Beast. Professor’s Research : Crucial two-card drawing tool.

: Crucial two-card drawing tool. Poke Ball : Search your deck for one random Basic Pokemon.

: Search your deck for one random Basic Pokemon. Lyra: Swap your damaged Active Pokemon for a Bench.

Swap your damaged Active Pokemon for a Bench. Red: Boosts attack damage by +20 against an ex Pokemon.

This deck overwhelms opponents by forcing them to take three separate knockouts, all while accelerating into a late-game Tyranitar powerhouse.

