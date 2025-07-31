Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Umbreon ex deck guide

The competitive scene in Pokemon TCG Pocket is shifting quickly with every new release, and the latest expansion, Wisdom of Sea and Sky, is no exception. With 241 new cards entering the fray, players have a lot to adapt to. As the first set in the A4 series, this expansion leans heavily into Johto-themed cards, delivering both nostalgia and strong competitive tools.

Among the standout builds rising to prominence is the Umbreon ex deck. Here's how to build and pilot it for maximum effect.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Umbreon ex deck guide: Cards you need

Card Quantity Eevee 2 Umbreon ex 2 Darkrai ex 2 Froakie 2 Greninja 2 Rare Candy 2 Leaf 2 Red Card 1 Professor's Research 2 Poke Ball 2 Silver 1

This list makes use of both Darkness and Water Energy, which supports the hybrid approach the deck relies on for offence, disruption, and tactical board control.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Umbreon ex deck guide: Strategy breakdown

All Umbreon ex variants in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Umbreon ex

Ability: Dark Chase - If Umbreon ex is Active, you can force a damaged Benched Pokemon from your opponent into the Active Spot.

Dark Chase - If Umbreon ex is Active, you can force a damaged Benched Pokemon from your opponent into the Active Spot. Move: Darkness Fang

Darkness Fang Move damage: 80

80 Move cost: 2 Darkness Energy

Umbreon ex is the core engine of this deck. While its 80 base damage is respectable, the real value lies in Dark Chase, a disruptive ability that doesn’t rely on the popularly used Cyrus.

Unlike Cyrus, which can only be used twice per game, Umbreon ex can activate this disruptive maneuver as often as it’s active while also giving you the freedom to use other Support cards. Damaged Pokemon in the back are no longer safe when Umbreon ex is in play.

2) Darkrai ex

Ability: Nightmare Aura - Deals 20 chip damage to the opponent’s Active Pokemon every time a Darkness Energy is attached to Darkrai.

Nightmare Aura - Deals 20 chip damage to the opponent’s Active Pokemon every time a Darkness Energy is attached to Darkrai. Move: Dark Prism

Dark Prism Move damage: 80

80 Move cost: 2 Darkness, 1 Colorless

Darkrai ex complements Umbreon with the same move damage and a pressurizing ability. As you set it up on the Bench, each Darkness Energy attached to it does chip damage to your opponent’s active card.

Darkrai ex not only puts opponents in a tight spot with slow damage, but also acts as a secondary attacker in the deck.

Darkrai ex and Greninja (Image via The Pokemon Company)

3) Greninja

Ability: Water Shuriken - Allows you to deal 20 damage to any opposing Pokemon once per turn.

Water Shuriken - Allows you to deal 20 damage to any opposing Pokemon once per turn. Move: Mist Slash

Mist Slash Move Damage: 60

60 Move Cost: 1 Water, 1 Colorless

Greninja fills the sniper role in this list. While sitting safely on the Bench, its Water Shuriken deals 20 damage to even benched cards, setting them up for Umbreon ex to drag them forward and take them out.

Greninja also does well to get around Pom-Pom Oricorio, which can wall ex Pokemon’s attacks. This also makes it essential to run Water Energy in the build.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Umbreon ex deck guide: Support cards

Best supporting cards in this deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Rare Candy : This allows you to evolve Froakie directly into Greninja, skipping the middle stage and speeding up your setup.

: This allows you to evolve Froakie directly into Greninja, skipping the middle stage and speeding up your setup. Leaf : Lowers your Active Pokemon’s Retreat Cost by 2, giving you flexible switching options.

: Lowers your Active Pokemon’s Retreat Cost by 2, giving you flexible switching options. Red Card : Forces your opponent to shuffle their hand into the deck and redraw just 3 cards. Ideal for disrupting decks with Sylveon ex or punishing a full hand.

: Forces your opponent to shuffle their hand into the deck and redraw just 3 cards. Ideal for disrupting decks with Sylveon ex or punishing a full hand. Professor’s Research : Draw two cards to keep the deck flowing.

: Draw two cards to keep the deck flowing. Poke Ball : Helps you search for Basic Pokemon to get your board set up efficiently.

: Helps you search for Basic Pokemon to get your board set up efficiently. Silver: Reveals your opponent’s hand and allows you to shuffle a Supporter card back into their deck. Silver works best in combination with Red Card. Use Silver first to gain hand information, then decide whether a Red Card is worth using based on what you saw.

This Umbreon ex deck offers a tactical blend of disruption, chip damage, and board control, making it one of the more versatile options in the current meta shaped by Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky.

With Greninja handling bench snipes, Darkrai ex applying pressure from your Bench, and Umbreon ex cleaning up the opposing bench, this deck rewards smart sequencing and aggressive play.

