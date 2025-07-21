Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick event: All missions and rewards

The newest Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick event is now live, and it's a delight for Eevee and its numerous evolutions. Between July 21 and July 30, players can engage in the event and receive the opportunity to obtain a vast selection of Eevee-themed cards and special cosmetic flairs.

The event revolves around two varieties of Wonder Picks (Bonus Picks and Rare Picks), each full of rewards and special cards. Also, the event-exclusive missions' rewards will earn you valuable items and promotional cards. Here's an in-depth summary of what awaits.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick event breakdown

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Bonus Pick (free)

Bonus Picks are free and require no resources to activate. You have a 15% chance of triggering a Bonus Pick when a new Wonder Pick screen appears. There are 10 different reward combinations, each with a 10% chance of appearing.

Bonus Pick possible rewards – cards & items:

1 Shop Ticket

1 Wonder Hourglass

1 Pack Hourglass

Eevee Bag

Eevee (Genetic Apex – Mewtwo Pack)

Eevee (Genetic Apex – Charizard Pack)

Eevee (Genetic Apex – Pikachu Pack)

Eevee (Mythical Island)

Eevee (Triumphant Light)

Eevee (Space-Time Smackdown)

Eevee (Eevee Grove)

Flareon (Eevee Grove)

Glaceon (Eevee Grove)

Leafeon (Eevee Grove)

Umbreon (Eevee Grove)

Espeon (Eevee Grove)

Sylveon (Eevee Grove)

Jolteon (Eevee Grove)

Vaporeon (Eevee Grove)

Rare Picks (paid)

Rare Picks take 3 Wonder Stamina and come with a 1.2% chance of showing up when the screen of Wonder Pick refreshes. Every Rare Pick guarantees one Eevee ex and one 4-Diamond Eeveelution ex, along with three more 3-Diamond Eeveelutions.

Rare Pick possible rewards – featured cards:

Eevee ex (Eevee Grove)

Flareon ex (Eevee Grove)

Leafeon ex (Triumphant Light)

Sylveon ex (Eevee Grove)

Glaceon ex (Triumphant Light)

Espeon (Eevee Grove)

Vaporeon (Eevee Grove)

Leafeon (Eevee Grove)

Sylveon (Eevee Grove)

Flareon (Eevee Grove)

Jolteon (Eevee Grove)

Glaceon (Eevee Grove)

Umbreon (Eevee Grove)

Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick event: Missions & rewards

The Eevee Promo A card you get for completing a mission (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Complete these Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick event missions to earn Shop Tickets, Hourglasses, and promo cards:

Collect 1 Eevee card: 1 Shop Ticket + 1 Wonder Hourglass

1 Shop Ticket + 1 Wonder Hourglass Collect 3 Eevee cards: 1 Eevee Promo A card

1 Eevee Promo A card Collect 1 Eevee ex card: 1 Shop Ticket + 1 Wonder Hourglass

1 Shop Ticket + 1 Wonder Hourglass Wonder Pick 3 times: 1 Shop Ticket + 1 Wonder Hourglass

1 Shop Ticket + 1 Wonder Hourglass Wonder Pick 5 times: 3 Shop Tickets + 3 Wonder Hourglasses

3 Shop Tickets + 3 Wonder Hourglasses Collect 5 Colorless cards: 3 Shop Tickets + 2 Wonder Hourglasses

3 Shop Tickets + 2 Wonder Hourglasses Collect 10 Colorless cards: 5 Shop Tickets + 3 Wonder Hourglasses

5 Shop Tickets + 3 Wonder Hourglasses Collect 15 Colorless cards: 7 Shop Tickets + 4 Wonder Hourglasses

Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick event: Exclusive Flair rewards

Eevee ex Heart Outlines and Sylveon ex Small Hearts Flair (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick event also includes exclusive flair effects for Eeveelutions in 4-Diamond rarity. These flairs are either purely cosmetic or also affect battle visuals:

Eevee ex: Heart Outlines Flair: Pink (Battle)

Heart Outlines Flair: Pink (Battle) Sylveon ex: Small Hearts Flair: Pink (Cosmetic)

Small Hearts Flair: Pink (Cosmetic) Flareon ex: Flame Trail Flair: Orange (Cosmetic)

Flame Trail Flair: Orange (Cosmetic) Leafeon ex: Sword Flash Flair: Green (Battle)

Sword Flash Flair: Green (Battle) Glaceon ex: Snowflakes Flair (Cosmetic)

Whether you're seeking to collect every Eevee variant or completing your Eevee Grove collection, the Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick event is sure to provide a fulfilling experience.

