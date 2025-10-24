Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Rising [B1]: Meta predictions, analysis and expected cards

Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Rising, set to release on October 29, 2025, at 11 pm PDT (October 30 at 11:30 am IST), marks the end of Series A and the beginning of Series B, completing a full year of the title’s release. Players have been looking forward to future updates, and Mega Rising delivers in a big way.It does not just add more cards, it potentially will change the competitive realm we know with the introduction of Mega Evolution ex cards. With fresh mechanics, revamped artworks, and competitive depth, there’s a lot players can expect from the Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Rising set.Mega Evolutions officially arrive in the upcoming Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega RisingPokemon TCG Pocket Mega Rising introduces Mega Evolution ex cards to the game for the first time. This expansion not only concludes Series A but also launches Series B with a bold new direction.These Mega Evolution cards are expected to finally reawaken the current &quot;stagnant meta” with new abilities, enhanced designs, and competitive relevance.The set features three primary booster packs, each centered around a signature Mega Pokemon:Mega GyaradosMega BlazikenMega AltariaAlso read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Rising [B1]: All cards, types, and raritiesAll cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Rising analysedMega Gyarados ex, Mega Blaziken ex and Mega Altaria ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)In the official announcement preview we learnt that at the center of Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Rising is the lineup of Mega Evolution ex cards, supported by a wide array of basic and evolved Pokemon, along with Supporter and Tool cards.Mega Evolution Pokemon ex cards1) Mega Gyarados ex: Mega Gyarados ex is more of a niche strategy card. Its attack, Mega Blaster, deals 140 damage and discards three cards from the opponent’s deck, making it highly disruptive. However, the four-energy cost may hold it back unless new energy acceleration options are introduced.2) Mega Blaziken ex: This is probably the most standout card of the set so far. Its Mega Burning hits for 120 damage using only two energy, and also applies Burn, increasing pressure. It discards one Fire Energy as a drawback, but the pressure significantly outweighs the cost, making it a clear competitive favorite.3) Mega Altaria ex: Its Mega Harmony starts at 40 damage and adds 30 more for each card on your Bench. With a full Bench, it reaches up to 130 damage for only two energy and requires just one evolution, making it highly efficient and consistent.Mega Pinsir ex as seen in the preview video (Image via The Pokemon Company)4) Mega Pinsir ex: A high-risk, high-reward option. Critical Scissors deals 80 damage, or 150 if you flip heads. While coin-dependent cards are often seen as unreliable, being a Basic Pokemon ex and having synergy with Will (which guarantees Heads) gives this card some niche appeal despite its three-energy cost.5) Mega Absol ex: One of the most disruptive cards in the set. Darkness Claw deals 80 damage with only two energy, while also forcing the opponent to discard a Supporter card from their hand. This energy-efficient, hand-disruptive approach makes it one of the most chased cards in the set.6) Mega Ampharos ex: A technical card that leans into strategic gameplay. For three energy, its attack deals 100 damage to the Active Pokemon and three 20-damage chip damage to random Benched Pokemon. This could also do an influential 60 damage to a single target. This sets up follow-up Cyrus KOs. Expect this to anchor heavily strategy-based decks.Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket B1 pack revealed, titled Mega RisingOther standout cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega RisingOther Pokemon cards from this upcoming Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Rising (Image via The Pokemon Company)Magikarp: Allows you to pull a random Gyarados/Gyarados ex/Mega Gyarados ex and instantly evolve it for 3 energy. This card will most likely become the most-used Magikarp variant.Swablu: Puts the opponent’s Active Pokemon to sleep, a reliable opener in a Mega Altaria ex deck.Furfrou (Natural, Heart Trim, Pharaoh Trim): Mostly deck fillers but fun variants for collectors.Jirachi: Deals 30 damage to any of your opponent’s Pokemon, including Benched ones. A flexible early-game pressure card.Jellicent: Jellicent’s Ability has caught more attention, supplying a Water Energy to the Bench each time it takes damage. Perfect synergy with energy-hungry decks like Palkia ex and Mega Gyarados ex.Growlithe (1-Star), Pancham (1-Star), Goomy (1-Star): Great artwork and solid basic entries. Goomy also features an interesting disruptive Ability.Hydreigon: Hyper Ray hits for 130 but discards all its energy. Its Ability, Roar in Unison, restores energy but costs 30 HP. Very niche and risky, but may appeal to some players.Lilligant: A better alternative to Butterfree, healing 20 HP from all Grass Pokemon in play, but requiring one less evolution.Aegislash: One of the most impactful non-Mega cards in the deck. Its Ability, Cursed Metal, boosts the damage of all Psychic and Metal Pokemon by 30. Works seamlessly with Sylveon ex, Giratina ex, Solgaleo ex, and Skarmory ex decks.Also read: When is Mega Evolution coming in Pokemon TCG Pocket?Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Rising: Supporter and Tool cardsPokemon Tools revealed in the set's announcement preview (Image via The Pokemon Company)Flame Patch (Tool): Lets you attach a Fire Energy from your discard pile to your Active Fire Pokemon this card is attached to. This tool greatly supports Infernape ex, Flareon ex, and Mega Blaziken ex.Sitrus Berry (Tool): Heals 30 HP at the end of the turn if the attached Pokemon is at half HP or lower, then is discarded. Notable for being the first Tool that detaches itself without the Pokemon being KO’d. Ideal for bulky or healing-focused builds.May (Supporter): Adds two random Pokemon from your deck to your hand. For each one, you must shuffle a Pokemon from your hand into the deck. Essentially an upgraded version of Pokemon Communication, great for faster deck cycling but situational in some decks.Marlon (Supporter): Heals 70 HP from any Jellicent or Carracosta. For now this is great for Jellicent decks to prolong its energy supplying role.Lisia (Supporter): Draws two random Basic Pokemon with 50 HP or less. A strong early-game card to speed up deck setup.Expected cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Rising setMega Absol ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)Pre-evolutions for all featured Mega cards: Torchic, Combusken, Magikarp, and Swablu have already been confirmed.More Furfrou variants.New Pidgey print suggests full evolution reprints, possibly even Mega Pidgeot ex.Goomy’s reveal strongly hints at Goodra’s debut, likely as a 3-diamond rarity instead of an ex variant.Full evolution lines of Jellicent, Growlithe, Pancham, Aegislash, Krookodile, and Hydreigon are expected.Marlon’s card confirms the Carracosta line’s inclusion.Mega Gyarados ex, Mega Blaziken ex, and Mega Altaria ex are expected to receive the Gold Crown treatment, similar to Genetic Apex.Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket latest changes: Trade rarity, share feature, and moreMeta predictions: How Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Rising will shape the gameMega Ampharos ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Rising is not just another release, it is going to redefine the competitive side of the game. The Mega Evolution ex cards introduce more powerful attacks and new and new mechanics, but also a critical risk.In contrast to standard ex cards, which award two points for each knockout, Mega ex cards grant three points, an instant loss in TCG Pocket’s format. This makes playing them a high-stakes decision.Because of this, Mega ex cards will most likely be used as a last resort tool rather than early to mid-game options. Players will have to time their Mega Evolutions carefully, constructing decks that can protect them till it their time to take charge.While they have more power and stats, misplaying a Mega card could immediately cost you the match, further pushing players to apply wll-thought strategy and active decision making.Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Rising B1 boldly transitions the game from Series A to Series B, setting a new tone for future expansions. 