Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble [Part 2]: Winners and losers

Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble [Part 2] will launch soon, bringing with it a new battle mode, events, and rewards in addition to another balance patch. The patch's core focus remains competitive balance, with both nerfs and buffs maintaining the battlefield's unpredictability.

The clear winners and losers from this update are broken down below.

Winners of Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble [Part 2]

Pokemon that got buffed in the Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble [Part 2] patch update (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

1) Cinderace: The Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble [Part 2] update gave Cinderace a minor but significant boost. The move is now smoother to use because Pyro Ball activates faster and has a shorter cooldown (from 5s to 4.5s). Pyro Ball builds are strengthened by these modifications.

2) Lucario: Lucario has been strengthened to keep up with the current meta. Close Combat's cooldown has been reduced from 7.5s to 6.5s, and Power-Up Punch now deals more finishing damage based on opponents' missing HP (10% → 12%). Lucario's movesets and overall combo flow are both enhanced by these changes.

3) Dragapult: Dragon Breath's cooldown is being reduced from 7.5 seconds to 7 seconds, and first-stage damage was increased by 23%. This maintains Dragapult's mobility-focused playstyle and maintains pressure.

4) Zoroark: Zoroark received durability support with a 15% increase in HP recovery from Cut. Night Slash now has a longer input window (2s → 2.5s), giving players more flexibility during combos. However, the upgraded version of Shadow Claw's throw duration was slightly reduced. Overall, the improved sustained outweighs the nerf, putting Zoroark in a stronger position.

5) Mew: Mew now scales well; as its Basic attacks is changed to deal damage based on Sp. Atk. Solar Beam and Surf had their damage redistributed: early damage was toned down, but scaling to later levels has been improved. This makes Mew less oppressive early but much more reliable in late-game team fights.

6) Pawmot: Pawmot underwent significant rework, changing how you play this All-Rounder. Thunder Punch now paralyzes enemies but deals 8% less damage, while Supercell Slam now gives Pawmot the unstoppable status, a shield on landing the move, and a 10% damage increase. Volt Switch also had its cooldown reduced and damage boosted. Additionally, the Unite Move now restores HP based on the damage dealt, making Pawmot now designed for an explosive and impactful playstyle.

Losers of Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble [Part 2]

Pokemon that got nerfed in the Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble [Part 2] patch update (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Absol: Absol’s Pursuit received a heavy nerf, with damage reduced (17%–8% decrease) and its cooldown reduction from back attacks cut from 80% to 70%. Its Unite Move, Midnight Slash, also lost 8% damage. These changes aim to prevent Absol from snowballing games too easily in the early stages.

2) Comfey: Comfey's usefulness was reduced. Grass Knot's bonus damage when hitting two targets decreased by roughly 30%, and its cooldown time was extended from six to seven seconds. Additionally, Sweet Kiss and Floral Healing's shields were reduced by 5%.

3) Umbreon: Umbreon's capacity to cause disruption was nerfed. The stun duration of Foul Play's second hit was reduced from 1 to 0.6 seconds, and its cooldown was slightly extended from 7 to 7.5 seconds.

4) Ceruledge: Ceruledge suffered several nerfs. The damage and defense-reducing effect of Psycho Cut were diminished. Additionally, Revenant Rend, its Unite Move, now deals 8% less damage. Ceruledge's early ability to rip through weak targets is now lessened by these modifications.

5) Aegislash: Aegislash’s Wide Guard was nerfed in the Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble [Part 2] patch. The cooldown increased (8s → 8.5s), and the stun duration is shortened from 0.75s to 0.6s. This makes its timing more critical in team fights, limiting its well-known versatility.

6) Empoleon (updated on September 20): Although not touched in this patch, Empoleon’s recent nerfs remain relevant. Its entire moveset saw significant damage and recovery reductions, curbing its early post-release dominance across all stages of a match. Once a short-term powerhouse, Empoleon is still adjusting to its nerfed role.

