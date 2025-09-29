Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b] leaks reveal new 2-star, Immersive and Gold Crown cards

A recent leak for Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b] has surfaced, further making this notable and distinct upcoming release more to look forward to. This set will mark the conclusion of the A-series, setting the stage for the title’s next chapter, B-series. Unlike a standard booster pack drop, this release takes a different route, bringing back cards from the past from since the title’s release with redesigned treatments, updated aesthetics, and a handful of rare surprises.The Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex is set to be live between September 29 at 11 pm PDT and October 29 at 10:59 pm PDT.The recent leak has disclosed some of these cards prior to the pack’s release, showcasing some of the pulls players can expect.Note: This article is based on leaks, and readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.Recent Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b] leaked cardsDeluxe Pack: EX - Rares (New Cards) byu/NaniAFK inPTCGPRecent leaks, shared by Reddit user u/NaniAFK, have unveiled the following potential additions to the Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b] set:New Full Arts: Crawdaunt and Slurpuff are rumored to join the full-art lineup, alongside already confirmed cards like Greninja, Gardevoir, and Farfetch’d. Leak also suggests Floragato will receive its own full-art treatment, completing its evolutionary line.Expanded 2-Star ex Roster: Other than the already revealed glass-painting artstyle reprints, leaks indicate that Charizard ex, Mewtwo ex, Mew ex, Palkia ex, Dialga ex, Lunala ex, Eevee ex, Ho-Oh ex, and Lugia ex may also appear.Shiny Cards: Both Giratina ex and Darkrai ex are rumored to be getting shiny versions within the set.Trainer Cards: Alongside the 2-Star full-art Professor’s Research, leaks suggest Lillie and Lusamine will receive more new full-art variants.Immersive Print: A standout highlight about this rumor is that Pikachu ex from Genetic Apex may receive another 3-Star Immersive print, complete with a completely new cinematic visual.Gold Crown Treatment: Finally, the rarest find of all; the leaks claim that Rare Candy will join the exclusive “Rare Gold Crown” lineup. If true, this would be the third Item card ever to receive this variant.Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b]: All cards, types, and raritiesUpcoming confirmed 2-Star ex cards revealed in the pack's preview trailer (Image via The Pokemon Company)Collectors and competitive players alike will find plenty to be excited about. Its limited availability only adds to the set’s appeal, giving the set a sense of being a festive release rather than simply another monotonous release routine.If the leaks prove accurate, Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b] won’t just close the curtains on the A-series, it could give a fresh rework to many decks before entering the title’s next season.Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b]: Meta predictions, analysis and expected cardsCheck out our other articles on Pokemon TCGP:Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Evolution might be coming soonPokemon TCG Pocket decks tier listPokemon TCG Pocket announces new Trading changesWhat are Pokemon Tools in Pokemon TCGP, and how to use themAll status conditions explained in Pokemon TCGPHow to access older packs in Pokemon TCGP