Serene Retreat Timed Research and Field Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Serene Retreat offers Pokemon GO trainers a Premium Timed Research set, Collection Challenges, and Field Research tasks to complete and get rewards from. The tasks are quite straightforward, and it wouldn't be too difficult to complete them during the normal course of the game.

Serene Retreat runs in Pokemon GO from Friday, May 30, 2025, at 10 am local time to Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 8 pm local time. The Premium Timed Research costs US$1.99. The event marked the debut of Gigantamax Rillaboom in Pokemon GO.

Serene Retreat is one of the three Summer events tied in with GO Fest 2025 celebrations.

How to complete Serene Retreat Timed Research in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are:

Serene Retreat Premium Timed Research - Step 1 of 2

Catch 10 Pokemon - Munna encounter

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Munna encounter

Transfer 5 Pokemon - Munna encounter

Catch 20 Pokemon - Munna encounter

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Munna encounter

Transfer 10 Pokemon - Munna encounter

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - Munna encounter

Rewards: 1x Super Incubator, Munna encounter, 1x Star Piece

Serene Retreat Premium Timed Research - Step 2 of 2

Catch 10 Pokemon - Morelull encounter

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Morelull encounter

Transfer 5 Pokemon - Morelull encounter

Catch 20 Pokemon - Morelull encounter

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Morelull encounter

Transfer 10 Pokemon - Morelull encounter

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - Morelull encounter

Rewards: 1x Super Incubator, Morelull encounter, 500x Stardust

How to complete Serene Retreat Field Research in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are:

Catch 10 Pokemon - Cutiefly encounter [shiny variant available], Morelull encounter [shiny variant available], Komala encounter [shiny variant available], or Hatenna encounter

- Cutiefly encounter [shiny variant available], Morelull encounter [shiny variant available], Komala encounter [shiny variant available], or Hatenna encounter Catch 5 different species of Pokemon - Morelull encounter [shiny variant available]

- Morelull encounter [shiny variant available] Hatch an Egg - Munna encounter [shiny variant available]

- Munna encounter [shiny variant available] Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - Munna encounter [shiny variant available] or Morelull encounter [shiny variant available]

How to complete Serene Retreat Collection Challenges in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are:

Serene Retreat Collection Challenge: Dream Catcher

Catch Morelull

Catch Hatenna

Catch Komala

Catch Snorlax

Rewards: 1x Incubator

Serene Retreat Collection Challenge: Floating Wonders

Hatch Munna

Hatch Chingling

Hatch Swirlix

Hatch Spritzee

Rewards: Morelull encounter, 2500x Stardust

Serene Retreat Collection Challenge: Cutie Collector

Catch Cutiefly

Catch Marill

Catch Chansey

Catch Chimecho

Rewards: Munna encounter, 2500 XP

