Serene Retreat Timed Research and Field Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Jun 03, 2025 04:48 GMT
Serene Retreat in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)
Serene Retreat in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Serene Retreat offers Pokemon GO trainers a Premium Timed Research set, Collection Challenges, and Field Research tasks to complete and get rewards from. The tasks are quite straightforward, and it wouldn't be too difficult to complete them during the normal course of the game.

Serene Retreat runs in Pokemon GO from Friday, May 30, 2025, at 10 am local time to Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 8 pm local time. The Premium Timed Research costs US$1.99. The event marked the debut of Gigantamax Rillaboom in Pokemon GO.

Serene Retreat is one of the three Summer events tied in with GO Fest 2025 celebrations.

How to complete Serene Retreat Timed Research in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are:

Serene Retreat Premium Timed Research - Step 1 of 2

  • Catch 10 Pokemon - Munna encounter
  • Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Munna encounter
  • Transfer 5 Pokemon - Munna encounter
  • Catch 20 Pokemon - Munna encounter
  • Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Munna encounter
  • Transfer 10 Pokemon - Munna encounter
  • Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - Munna encounter
  • Rewards: 1x Super Incubator, Munna encounter, 1x Star Piece

Serene Retreat Premium Timed Research - Step 2 of 2

  • Catch 10 Pokemon - Morelull encounter
  • Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Morelull encounter
  • Transfer 5 Pokemon - Morelull encounter
  • Catch 20 Pokemon - Morelull encounter
  • Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Morelull encounter
  • Transfer 10 Pokemon - Morelull encounter
  • Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - Morelull encounter
  • Rewards: 1x Super Incubator, Morelull encounter, 500x Stardust
How to complete Serene Retreat Field Research in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are:

  • Catch 10 Pokemon - Cutiefly encounter [shiny variant available], Morelull encounter [shiny variant available], Komala encounter [shiny variant available], or Hatenna encounter
  • Catch 5 different species of Pokemon - Morelull encounter [shiny variant available]
  • Hatch an Egg - Munna encounter [shiny variant available]
  • Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - Munna encounter [shiny variant available] or Morelull encounter [shiny variant available]
How to complete Serene Retreat Collection Challenges in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are:

Serene Retreat Collection Challenge: Dream Catcher

  • Catch Morelull
  • Catch Hatenna
  • Catch Komala
  • Catch Snorlax
  • Rewards: 1x Incubator

Serene Retreat Collection Challenge: Floating Wonders

  • Hatch Munna
  • Hatch Chingling
  • Hatch Swirlix
  • Hatch Spritzee
  • Rewards: Morelull encounter, 2500x Stardust

Serene Retreat Collection Challenge: Cutie Collector

  • Catch Cutiefly
  • Catch Marill
  • Catch Chansey
  • Catch Chimecho
  • Rewards: Munna encounter, 2500 XP

