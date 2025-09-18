Tales of Transformation Keldeo Special Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

The Keldeo Seasonal Special Research for Tales of Transformation provides an encounter with the eponymous Pokemon and introduces its Resolute Form later in the season. Parts of the Special Research will unlock periodically.

The Keldeo Tales of Transformation Special Research can be claimed between Tuesday, September 2, at 10 am local time and Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 9.59 am local time.

How to complete Tales of Transformation Keldeo Special Research in Pokemon GO?

The tasks and rewards are:

Tales of Transformation - Seasonal Special Research (Step 1 of 8)

Catch 25 Water- or Fighting-type Pokemon - 15x Poke Ball

Power up Water- or Fighting-type Pokemon 15 times - 5x Revive

Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms - 1x Charged TM

Rewards: Keldeo encounter, Keldeon T-shirt avatar item, 3x Keldeo Candy XL

Tales of Transformation - Seasonal Special Research (Step 2 of 8)

Catch 30 Pokemon - 2500x Stardust

Power up Pokemon 15 times - 5x Super Potion

Explore 5 km - 2500 XP

Rewards: 25x Keldeo Candy, 647 XP, 647x Stardust

Tales of Transformation - Seasonal Special Research (Step 3 of 8)

Professor Willow is currently performing an investigation regarding this research. Check back soon!

The rest of the steps will unlock as we continue with the Season of Tales of Transformation. If you already have a Keldeo, you will instead get 50x Keldeo Candy.

